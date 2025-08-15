Former Dolphins DT Gives Indication of Future Plans
Former Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Calais Campbell will enter his 18th NFL season with the Arizona Cardinals in 2025. Will this be Campbell's final season of lacing up the cleats? Well, we got to hear his thoughts on that in a recent interview.
Campbell reiterated he has not made up his mind just yet, and that he will wait until after the season to make a final decision on whether to return. This is a stance he has maintained since he was originally signed by the Dolphins last spring.
He addressed the matter of his retirement with reporters as the Cardinals prepare for a preseason game against the Denver Broncos, which would indicate this season could be his last.
THIS COULD BE CAMPBELL'S LAST HURRAH
"I would be very surprised if it's not. I try not to think about the future, I just stay present," Campbell said. "But I'd be very surprised if it's not.”
This offseason, Campbell left Miami and returned to the team that drafted him in the second round of the 2008 NFL draft. He signed with Arizona this spring as an unrestricted free agent, inking a one-year deal, and he's making no promises about his future after the season is over.
"I have no thoughts at all about playing football again after this year," Campbell said before joint practices with the Broncos, via The Arizona Republic. “I'm giving everything I've got to this season. There ain't no tomorrow. I don't even know if tomorrow exists. All I got is right now.”
Reports indicate Campbell is flourishing in Arizona just as he did for Miami last season. He is having a strong training camp, and his motor shows no signs of slowing down.
CAMPBELL HAD SUCCESSFUL SEASON WITH ZACH SIELER
Last season with the Dolphins, Campbell played in all 17 games, recording five sacks and 35 tackles. He also forced one fumble. He paired with Zach Sieler to form a productive defensive tackle tandem.
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel lobbied hard for Campbell to return to the team, but it just did not work out.
The Cardinals' front office made it clear this season is not a swan song for Campbell, and they are not planning on this being his final season.
"This is not just some farewell, homecoming tour. Calais is still playing at a high level," Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort said to reporters at training camp.
"He’s going to be a big part of what we’re doing, defensively. He’s going to bring length, disruptiveness, size, pass-rushing ability, run-stopping ability," Ossenfort said. "We’re just happy that it worked out to be able to bring him in here.”
If this season is his last, he certainly had an impressive career with the Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars, Baltimore Ravens, Atlanta Falcons and the Dolphins. He has amassed 110.5 career sacks, 18 forced fumbles and 651 solo tackles. Campbell is also a six-time Pro Bowl selection.