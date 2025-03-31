The Calais Campbell Conundrum
Not that this shouldn't have come as a surprise, but Mike McDaniel confirmed Monday that the Miami Dolphins very much would like to have Calais Campbell back in 2025.
Would love it, actually.
That's the easy part.
The tough part is going to be convincing him to choose the Dolphins among what figure to be at least a few offers, all of this under the assumption that Campbell does want to return for an 18th NFL season.
Based on McDaniel's comments at the owners meetings, it sure does sound like Campbell wants to keep playing — and why not? It certainly looked like a player with plenty left in the tank (pardon the cliché) despite turning 38 a few days before the start of the 2024 season.
"Calais specifically is in a unique situation where he is assessing multiple options as a player in the 45th year of his career," McDaniel said, seriously at the start but jokingly at the end. "So I understand and there’s a lot at play with regard to, all right, so your play is high, you decided to play another year; he’s assessing those options. He was a very important player to the team last year, and I see him having the opportunity to be a very important player on the team this year.
"I also see ... I feel like we have some options at the position. He has some options. That position in particular has been a focal point of mine this offseason and I feel good about how it could play out and there’s a couple different scenarios it could play out."
Campbell didn't sign with the Dolphins last year until the middle of June, so it could be a minute before we find out his decision.
CAMPBELL AND THE RAVENS
In trying to predict where Campbell might play next season — assuming he indeed has decided to play — the places to look first include former teams and those with legitimate championship aspirations because that's what he said last year was most important to him.
That last consideration would seem to eliminate former teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars and Arizona Cardinals and probably the Atlanta Falcons as well, though there could be some promise there with the way 2024 rookie Michael Penix Jr. ended the season.
But the team that really sticks out as a potential Dolphins obstacle, of course, is the Baltimore Ravens.
Campbell spent three seasons with that organization, from 2020-22, which ironically sandwiched Lamar Jackson's two NFL MVP years and the one where he was the runner-up to Josh Allen.
But the Ravens are perennial contenders and they have a need up front, Campbell could help, and they already know what he can do.
That seems like a logical fit for Campbell unless he enjoyed his one season with the Dolphins enough to want to do it again.
HOW BIG CAMPBELL'S RETURN WOULD BE
While McDaniel talks about remaining options for the Dolphins, it's difficult to envision many being more appealing than having Campbell for a second year.
While fellow defensive tackle Zach Sieler was named the Dolphins MVP last year, Campbell actually earned a higher grade from Pro Football Focus, ranking sixth among all NFL interior defenders last year. Against the run, Campbell was right at the top.
The Dolphins' defensive tackle room right now consists of Sieler, Benito Jones, Matt Dickerson and Neil Farrell, so obviously more help is needed.
Even if Campbell does come back, the Dolphins should supplement that.
But having the big guy from the University of Miami in the lineup for a second season absolutely would be huge.