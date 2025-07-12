Former Dolphins DT Officially Announces Retirement
Former Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is having a day of mixed emotions on Saturday.
Suh announced he is officially retiring from football on the one-year anniversary of his father's death. Suh played 13 seasons (three with the Dolphins) and was a five-time Pro Bowler. He also won a Super Bowl ring with the Rams. According to Suh, his late father told him there was nothing left to prove, nothing left to accomplish.
He credits the man he is today to the teachings of his father from years past.
Suh took to social media Saturday to profess his love for his father and to share some of his lessons learned.
"July 12, 2024, was the hardest day of my life," Suh wrote on Twitter (X). "It's the day I said goodbye to my father, the man who raised me, shaped me, challenged me, and believed in me before I believed in myself."
Suh said his father was more than a dad. He was much more. He served so many roles in the big man's life.
"He wasn't just a dad. He was my idol, my coach, and my anchor," Suh wrote. "He taught me what it meant to be disciplined, focused, and relentless in everything I do."
With all of the success Suh attained in college and throughout his NFL career, he said his dad was with him in every huddle and on every snap.
"Every snap I took in football carried his fingerprint," Suh wrote. "Every time I lined up across from someone, I could hear his voice pushing me, reminding me that I wasn't just representing myself.
"I was representing him, my family, my name."
Suh wrote that as his father was lying in his death bed, he gave him one more solid piece of fatherly advice.
"It's time to let football go. You've done everything you set out to do," his father told him. "Now it's time for the next chapter."
Suh said today is the day he honors his father's dying wish.
"I left it all on the field, and now I'm stepping away with peace and gratitude," Suh wrote. "Because I've been preparing for this moment for years. Football was my passion, but it was never my end game."
The former Nebraska great said his next phase will be about impact, purpose and legacy. He wants to help others build wealth and "create lasting freedom."
He is using what he learned during his NFL career and through his friendship and mentorship with billionaire Warren Buffett to help others succeed, just as he did.
"I’ve lived. I’ve learned. I’ve built. I’ve failed. I’ve succeeded," Suh wrote. "And now I want to share what I’ve learned, especially with athletes, entrepreneurs, and young people navigating life and money."
Suh created a podcast called "No Free Lunch." He said it is about real life expectations and strategies. He wants it to be educational to those that listen.
"Freedom doesn't come from fame," Suh said. "It comes from knowledge and how you move."
Suh finished his career playing in 199 games and accumulated 71.5 sacks. He also had 392 tackles and five forced fumbles. He played for the Detroit Lions, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles and the Dolphins over 12 seasons.
Suh was with the Dolphins from 2015 through 2017 and had his best season in 2016. He was voted to the Pro Bowl, recording five sacks, 72 total tackles, and 11 tackles for loss.
