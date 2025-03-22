All Dolphins

Former Dolphins Linebacker Baker on the Move Again

Jerome Baker is headed for his fourth team in three seasons

Alain Poupart

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jerome Baker (17) takes a break during pregame warmups against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field.
Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jerome Baker (17) takes a break during pregame warmups against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Jerome Baker's tour around the NFL is headed for a fourth stop.

After going from the Miami Dolphins to the Seattle Seahawks to the Tennessee Titans last year, Baker has agreed to terms with the Cleveland Browns, according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com.

This is a homecoming for Baker, a native of Cleveland who played collegiately at Ohio State.

Baker is coming off a whirlwind season during which he was traded from the Seattle Seahakws to the Titans for linebacker Ernest Jones IV, with the Seahawks throwing in a fourth-round pick in the deal.

That deal came a little more than six months after Baker signed a one-year, $7 million contract with Seattle after he was released by the Dolphins before the start of free agency.

Reports indicated that first-year Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald was looking for a bit more athleticism from his linebackers.

Baker was fifth on the Seattle defense with 37 tackles, including a season-high 14 when he also had a sack in a 29-20 loss against the New York Giants in Week 5. He started all five games he played for Seattle, then five of his three games with the Titans.

He finished the season with 61 tackles, easily the lowest total of his seven-year NFL career (the previous low was 78 in 2023).

Baker wasn't able to face the Dolphins when they played at Lumen Field in Week 3 because of a hamstring injury, and he joined the Titans after they faced Miami in a Week 4 Monday night game at Hard Rock Stadium.

But Baker will be facing the Dolphins, the team that made him a third-round pick in the 2018 draft when the teams face each other in Cleveland during the 2025 regular season.

During his six seasons, Baker missed only five games because of injuries (four of them last season) and reached 100 tackles three times, including a career-high 126 in 2019. He had 22.5 sacks for the Dolphins, including seven in 2020.

When he was released by the Dolphins, Baker had been tied for the second-longest tenure with Jason Sanders and Durham Smythe heading into this offseason, behind only Xavien Howard. Now only Sanders remains with Miami.

