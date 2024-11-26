Former Dolphins Lineman Lands with AFC East Team
For the second time in a couple of weeks, the Miami Dolphins had one of their former players claimed off waivers.
This time it was guard Lester Cotton, who was picked up by the New England Patriots on Tuesday.
This came after Cotton was waived Monday when the Dolphins activated guard Isaiah Wynn from the Reserve/PUP list.
Cotton appeared in each of the Dolphins' first 11 games this season, but his playing time came strictly on special teams.
After joining the Dolphins late in the 2022 season, Cotton wound up starting eight of the 17 games he played last season, but couldn't beat out either Liam Eichenberg or Rob Jones for one of the two starting guard positions this season while Wynn recovered from his 2023 quad injury.
With New England, Cotton joins a team that actually could be mathematically eliminated from playoff contention as early as this weekend.
The Patriots claiming Wynn comes a couple of weeks after the Seattle Seahawks claimed defensive tackle Brandon Pili off waivers after the Dolphins released him.
Cotton has a pretty good chance of lasting longer than Pili, who didn't make it on the active roster for a week before he was waived and then re-signed to the Seahawks practice squad.
With the Patriots, Cotton will join former Dolphins players Davon Godchaux and Jacoby Brissett.