Former Dolphins Players Find New Jobs
Running back Jeff Wilson Jr. is heading back to the San Francisco 49ers.
Wilson, who appeared in 27 games for the Miami Dolphins, began his career in San Francisco as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He spent four seasons with the 49ers and was traded to Miami for a fifth-round pick during the 2022 season.
In his seventh season, Wilson’s carries dropped to a career low of 16 last year. Five of those came against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and after Miami’s Week 1 win, he exceeded two carries in only two other games.
Wilson has averaged 4.5 yards per carry and scored 18 touchdowns on 531 carries over his career. The 49ers worked him out on July 30, and less than two weeks later, injuries in the San Francisco backfield created an opportunity for his return.
Fifth-round rookie Jordan James is missing time with a broken finger, while Isaac Guerendo, the top backup behind starting running back Christian McCaffrey, is dealing with a shoulder injury.
Wilson isn't the only former Dolphins player to find a new home on Sunday. Linebacker Duke Riley is signing with the Washington Commanders, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.
Riley spent the past four seasons of his career with the Dolphins before becoming an unrestricted free agent this offseason. He was primarily a special teams contributor who got some work on defense when other linebackers were out.
Riley tried out for the Buffalo Bills a few days ago, but the team signed former Army linebacker Jimmy Ciarlo instead.
The Commanders also had former Dolphins offensive guard Lester Cotton in for a tryout. Cotton had eight starts for the Dolphins in three seasons.
Former Dolphins Running Back Roundup
Wilson’s return to the 49ers wasn’t the only recent move involving former Dolphins running backs. Former seventh-round pick Myles Gaskin, who was Miami’s leading rusher in 2020 and 2021, joined the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday.
Gaskin spent four seasons with the Dolphins and split the 2023 season between the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings. He appeared in five games last season and had just three carries for the Vikings, finishing the year with -1 rushing yard.
The New England Patriots signed Deneric Prince on Sunday. The former Tulsa running back spent last year on the Dolphins’ practice squad. A 2023 undrafted free agent, Prince began his career on the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad.
The Indianapolis Colts, Miami’s Week 1 opponent, placed running back Salvon Ahmed on injured reserve Friday. He suffered an ankle injury on a hip-drop tackle during a joint practice with the Baltimore Ravens earlier in the week.
Ahmed didn’t play last season, splitting time between the Colts and Denver Broncos practice squads. Ahmed signed with the Dolphins as a rookie in 2020 and appeared in 38 games over four seasons with the franchise.
“Heartbroken. Angry. Sad,” Ahmed wrote on Instagram last week. “I’m going through so many emotions. I went through so much just to get back on the field, and it’s cut short at the blink of an eye again. I do know my GOD is the same in the valley as he is in the mountain top. It all happens for a reason and at some point it will all be clear to me.
“Thank you GOD in advance for whatever you have planned for me.”
Following the injury, the Colts signed rookie running back Nate Noel, who spent time with the Dolphins this offseason but was released in late July.