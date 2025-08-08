Former Dolphins Players Suffer Season-Ending Injuries
A former Miami Dolphins offensive lineman got some bad news Friday.
Robert Jones, who signed with the Dallas Cowboys this offseason, was placed on season-ending injured reserve with a broken bone in his neck. Jones suffered the injury a few weeks ago, and initial reports indicated he’d only miss a couple of months of action.
The Cowboys were using Jones in rotation with rookie first-round pick Tyler Booker at guard, so clearly they believed Jones would be either a starter or primary backup this season.
Dolphins fans have been critical of Jones over the years, but his career is undoubtedly a success, given that he was an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee State. He played in 49 games and made 32 starts across four seasons in South Florida.
He started all 17 games last season, but he struggled in pass protection and with penalties, committing seven holding infractions just last season.
Miami decided to overhaul its guard position this offseason, following a few years of underwhelming play. To replace Jones — and Liam Eichenberg, who will be a backup this season — the team paid out its most significant free agent contract to James Daniels and traded up in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft to select Jonah Savaiinaea.
Although Jones outperformed expectations for his draft status, Daniels and Savaiinaea should provide an upgrade for an offense that is trying to regain some momentum and power in the running game.
Other Former Dolphins Injury News
Jones wasn’t the only former Dolphins’ player who landed on injured reserve on Friday. The Indianapolis Colts placed running back Salvon Ahmed on injured reserve with an ankle injury.
Ahmed’s injury was the result of an illegal hip-drop tackle, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.
Ahmed was with the Dolphins from 2020-23, playing in 38 games and recording 593 yards and five touchdowns on 163 total carries. He spent most of that time buried on the depth chart behind runners like Raheem Mostert, De’Von Achane, and Myles Gaskin.
Last year, Ahmed bounced around between the Broncos and Colts practice squads after the Dolphins released him in August.
The Colts reportedly will be signing running back Nate Noel to replace Ahmed. Noel was signed by the Dolphins as a UDFA following this year’s draft but was released earlier in training camp.
The Dolphins will travel to Indianapolis to play the Colts in Week 1, but it’s unlikely they’ll see much of Noel since the team is sporting Jonathan Taylor as its starter.
