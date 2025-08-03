Former Dolphins Roundup: Ahmed Injury, Chosen Signing, Tryouts
Former Miami Dolphins running back Salvon Ahmed, now of the Indianapolis Colts, sustained a potentially serious right leg injury when brought down by a hip-drop tackle during practice Sunday.
The extent of the injury is unknown, but he came off the practice field in a medical cart. He was also taken to a local hospital for X-rays.
During practice Sunday, Ahmed took a handoff and got free in the secondary. He was tackled from behind by undrafted free safety Trey Washington. Ahmed reportedly was grimacing in pain when trainers arrived. The tackle came in a developmental period Sunday morning where tackling is allowed.
Ahmed joined the Colts practice squad last October. In January, he signed a reserve/futures contract with Indianapolis for this season. Ahmed played for the Dolphins for four seasons. He rushed for 593 yards and five touchdowns in 38 games.
CHOSEN AND APPLE SIGN WITH 49ers
Former Dolphins wide receiver Robbie Chosen and cornerback Eli Apple both signed with the San Francisco 49ers this week. For Chosen, this is his second stint with the 49ers as he was in training camp with them last season for two weeks before joining the Dolphins.
Apple played for the Dolphins in 2023. He was a first-round draft choice of the New York Giants in 2016. The 49ers will be the sixth team Apple has played for since came into the league. He has previous stops with the New Orleans Saints , Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Chargers.
The 49ers also worked out former Dolphins sixth-round draft choice Isaiah Prince has played four seasons with Miami, Cincinnati, Atlanta and Tennessee. He sat out the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
FEENEY WORKS OUT FOR BILLS
Dan Feeney, a center who was a free agent signee of the Dolphins, worked out for the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
The Dolphins signed Feeney as a free agent in 2023, but traded him to the Chicago Bears before the start of the regular season in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft. That pick was used to select wide receiver Malik Washington.
Feeney was drafted in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers. He has appeared in 120 games with 65 starts. He has seen game action with four teams, including the New York Jets, Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings. Feeney last appeared for the Vikings in 2024 and played in eight games.