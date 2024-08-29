Former Dolphins Safety Finds a New Team
One of the Miami Dolphins' impressive rookie free agent secondary players has found a new team.
Safety Mark Perry has signed to joined the Houston Texans practice squad, according to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, choosing the Texans over offers from the New England Patriots, New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars and Pittsburgh Steelers.
With Houston, Perry will be reunited with former high school teammate C.J. Stroud, the 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Perry, who signed with the Dolphins in May after going undrafted out of TCU, was among the players waived Tuesday when Miami reached the 53-player roster limit.
Perry made his share of plays during training camp practices and the preseason but found himself beaten out by a deep group of safeties, including Jevon Holland, Jordan Poyer, Marcus Maye, Elijah Campbell, and rookie Pat McMorris, who was placed on IR on Thursday.
Among the players waived by the Dolphins, Perry has become the first to sign with another team.
The Dolphins kept two of their undrafted rookie free agents — center Andrew Meyer and cornerback Storm Duck — on the 53-man roster.
Cornerback Isaiah Johnson was re-signed to the practice squad Wednesday, while cornerback Jason Maitre had a workout scheduled with the New York Giants on Thursday.