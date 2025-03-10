Former Dolphins WR Berrios Joining AFC South Team
Not long after the NFL free agency negotiation period kicked off Monday at noon, a pending Miami Dolphins UFA struck a deal with another team.
Wide receiver Braxton Berrios agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Houston Texans, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal is believed to be worth $2 million.
The deal cannot become official until the start of the league year Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET and, while rare, either side can back out before then.
Berrios played two seasons after first joining the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent in 2023, signing a one-year deal at the time and then re-signing on another one-year contract last year when he made $2.3 million, per overthecap.com.
Berrios was one of three Dolphins wide receivers headed for free agency, along with River Cracraft and Dee Eskridge.
In 2024, Berrios was limited to six games before he landed on injured reserve with a torn ACL and the idea he'd be back with the team next season pretty much disappeared with the emergence of rookie sixth-round pick Malik Washington.
Berrios' first season with Miami was more productive, as he appeared in 16 games with one start and finished with 27 receptions for 238 yards and one touchdown, along with averaging 10.2 yards on punt returns and 24.5 yards on kickoff returns.
The Dolphins have 25 impending UFAs:
QB Tyler Huntley
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
WR Braxton Berrios — Houston
WR River Cracraft
WR Dee Eskridge
TE Jack Stoll
T Kendall Lamm
G/T Jackson Carman
G Isaiah Wynn
G Liam Eichenberg
G Robert Jones
DT Calais Campbell
DT Benito Jones
DT Da'Shawn Hand
EDGE Emmanuel Ogbah
EDGE Tyus Bowser
EDGE Cam Brown
LB Tyrel Dodson
LB Anthony Walker Jr.
LB Duke Riley
CB Siran Neal
S Jevon Holland
S Jordan Poyer
S Elijah Campbell
LS Jake McQuaide