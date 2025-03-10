Former Dolphins WR Berrios Joining AFC South Team

All Dolphins

Former University of Miami standout Braxton Berrios spent the past two seasons with the Dolphins

Miami Dolphins receiver Braxton Berrios, leads his teammates entering the field just before the start of their game agains the Buffalo Bills NFL football game Jan 07, 2024, in Miami Gardens.
Not long after the NFL free agency negotiation period kicked off Monday at noon, a pending Miami Dolphins UFA struck a deal with another team.

Wide receiver Braxton Berrios agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Houston Texans, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal is believed to be worth $2 million.

The deal cannot become official until the start of the league year Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET and, while rare, either side can back out before then.

Berrios played two seasons after first joining the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent in 2023, signing a one-year deal at the time and then re-signing on another one-year contract last year when he made $2.3 million, per overthecap.com.

Berrios was one of three Dolphins wide receivers headed for free agency, along with River Cracraft and Dee Eskridge.

In 2024, Berrios was limited to six games before he landed on injured reserve with a torn ACL and the idea he'd be back with the team next season pretty much disappeared with the emergence of rookie sixth-round pick Malik Washington.

Berrios' first season with Miami was more productive, as he appeared in 16 games with one start and finished with 27 receptions for 238 yards and one touchdown, along with averaging 10.2 yards on punt returns and 24.5 yards on kickoff returns.

The Dolphins have 25 impending UFAs:

QB Tyler Huntley

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

WR Braxton Berrios — Houston

WR River Cracraft

WR Dee Eskridge

TE Jack Stoll

T Kendall Lamm

G/T Jackson Carman

G Isaiah Wynn

G Liam Eichenberg

G Robert Jones

DT Calais Campbell

DT Benito Jones

DT Da'Shawn Hand

EDGE Emmanuel Ogbah

EDGE Tyus Bowser

EDGE Cam Brown

LB Tyrel Dodson

LB Anthony Walker Jr.

LB Duke Riley

CB Siran Neal

S Jevon Holland

S Jordan Poyer

S Elijah Campbell

LS Jake McQuaide

