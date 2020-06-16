Wide receiver Jarvis Landry was given the opportunity by the NFL Network to select its programming for most of the day Tuesday, and his choices will feature a heavy dose of his first NFL team, the Miami Dolphins.

Now with the Cleveland Browns, Landry's choices for NFL Network shows feature two game rebroadcasts, and they both involve the Dolphins.

The first will be a 2017 game when the Dolphins rallied to defeat the New York Jets, 31-28, and will be shown at 5 p.m. ET. The second game will be the Browns' 41-24 victory against the Dolphins in Cleveland last season. That will be shown at 8 p.m. ET.

Against the Jets in 2017, the Dolphins trailed 28-14 after three quarters before Matt Moore, in the game for injured starter Jay Cutler, threw two touchdown passes to Kenny Stills and Cody Parkey hit a game-winning 39-yard field goal with 22 seconds remaining.

Landry had seven catches for 93 yards and a touchdown that day.

In the game last year, Landry had season highs for catches with 10 and touchdowns with two, and finished with 148 yards in his first game against his former team.

Before his time with the Dolphins ended on a sour note — more precisely a trade for fourth- and seventh-round picks as he looked for a new contract — Landry was wildly productive after arriving as a second-round pick out of LSU.

In 2014, he set a franchise rookie record with 84 catches. The next year, he set a team record with 110 catches. And in that 2017 season, he broke his own record when he led the NFL with 112 receptions.

He made the Pro Bowl each of his final three seasons with the Dolphins, and was selected in each of his first two years with the Browns.

Clearly, this is a trade that worked out well for Cleveland and one the Dolphins made for non-performance reasons.

Landry's other programming choices for NFL Network for Tuesday include the 2014 mini-documentary "Hey Rookie, Welcome to the NFL" at 4 p.m. ET; the 2020 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown at midnight; "Jim Brown: A Football Life" at 1 a.m. ET; and "Steve Smith Sr.: A Football Life" at 2 a.m. ET.