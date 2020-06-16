AllDolphins
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Landry Still Has Dolphins on his Mind

Alain Poupart

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry was given the opportunity by the NFL Network to select its programming for most of the day Tuesday, and his choices will feature a heavy dose of his first NFL team, the Miami Dolphins.

Now with the Cleveland Browns, Landry's choices for NFL Network shows feature two game rebroadcasts, and they both involve the Dolphins.

The first will be a 2017 game when the Dolphins rallied to defeat the New York Jets, 31-28, and will be shown at 5 p.m. ET. The second game will be the Browns' 41-24 victory against the Dolphins in Cleveland last season. That will be shown at 8 p.m. ET.

Against the Jets in 2017, the Dolphins trailed 28-14 after three quarters before Matt Moore, in the game for injured starter Jay Cutler, threw two touchdown passes to Kenny Stills and Cody Parkey hit a game-winning 39-yard field goal with 22 seconds remaining.

Landry had seven catches for 93 yards and a touchdown that day.

Jarvis Landry
Jasen Vinlove-USA Today Sports

In the game last year, Landry had season highs for catches with 10 and touchdowns with two, and finished with 148 yards in his first game against his former team.

Before his time with the Dolphins ended on a sour note — more precisely a trade for fourth- and seventh-round picks as he looked for a new contract — Landry was wildly productive after arriving as a second-round pick out of LSU.

In 2014, he set a franchise rookie record with 84 catches. The next year, he set a team record with 110 catches. And in that 2017 season, he broke his own record when he led the NFL with 112 receptions.

He made the Pro Bowl each of his final three seasons with the Dolphins, and was selected in each of his first two years with the Browns.

Clearly, this is a trade that worked out well for Cleveland and one the Dolphins made for non-performance reasons.

Landry's other programming choices for NFL Network for Tuesday include the 2014 mini-documentary "Hey Rookie, Welcome to the NFL" at 4 p.m. ET; the 2020 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown at midnight; "Jim Brown: A Football Life" at 1 a.m. ET; and "Steve Smith Sr.: A Football Life" at 2 a.m. ET.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Number 89 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

We're now 89 days away from Miami's 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the best players who have worn that number for the Dolphins

Alain Poupart

by

KimFitz

Dolphins the Favorite Team in the UK

The Miami Dolphins emerged as the top choice for NFL teams in the United Kingdom, according to a recent poll

Alain Poupart

by

KimFitz

Ranking the AFC East Rosters

The New England Patriots have ruled the AFC East for more than a decade, but the departures of Tom Brady and others have opened the door for the Miami Dolphins, Bills and Jets to make their move

Alain Poupart

by

Alain Poupart

2020 Dolphins Opponent Breakdown: Denver Broncos

The Miami Dolphins will face an up-and-coming team when they travel to Denver in Week 6

Alain Poupart

by

KimFitz

Number 91 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

We're now 91 days away from Miami's 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the best players who have worn that number for the Dolphins

Alain Poupart

by

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Center Karras a Real Student of the Game

New Miami Dolphins center Ted Karras earned a second master's degree this offseason with maybe more to come, but his focus remains on the football field

Alain Poupart

Number 90 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

We're now 90 days away from Miami's 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the best players who have worn that number for the Dolphins

Alain Poupart

Debating the Dolphins' Biggest Weaknesses

The Miami Dolphins addressed a lot of needs during a very active offseason, but there clearly remain areas of concern even though it's debatable where the biggest reside

Alain Poupart

by

Torchia72Dolphins

The Five Biggest Dolphins Stories of the Week

As the Miami Dolphins continue their virtual offseason, they made news this week with Tua's health update, coaching staff additions and another first-round pick signing

Alain Poupart

Dolphins History Lesson: The Year After a Last-Place Finish

The Miami Dolphins are looking to bounce back after finishing last in the AFC East for the seventh time, and history tells us they usually do

Alain Poupart