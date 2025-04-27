Ranking The Dolphins' UDFA Class
The NFL draft isn’t truly over when the last pick is made, as teams spend the hours following Mr. Irrelevant coming off the board trying to land undrafted players.
So far, the Miami Dolphins have been busy in this market, as they’ve agreed to terms with 15 undrafted free agents as of late Sunday morning. Miami has had success with UDFAs in the past, especially at cornerback.
Kader Kohou, Storm Duck and Ethan Bonner all went undrafted and have stuck around for multiple seasons, as did 2019 UDFA Nik Needham. Ironically, given Miami’s cornerback situation, there’s a chance a new name gets added to that list.
So, did the Dolphins find a gem in this year’s undrafted free agency? We’ve decided to rank the 15 players Miami has signed so far to find out.
Ranking Miami’s UDFA Class
1. Jalin Conyers, TE, Texas Tech
Conyers was rated as a draftable prospect on most big boards, including ours, and he perfectly fits what the Dolphins want in a flex tight end. His 6-foot-3, 260-pound frame allows him to win contested catches and pick up extra yards after the catch.
Conyers was a four-sport athlete in high school, and that athletic profile shows up on tape. Texas Tech even gave him wildcat quarterback snaps this past season. He’s raw, but seeing him earn a roster spot wouldn’t be a shock.
Several undrafted tight ends have made the Dolphins roster in recent years, including Julian Hill and Tanner Conner.
2. Andrew Armstrong, WR, Arkansas
Armstrong is another player who received a draftable grade on our board and many others. His calling card is size and physicality.
He’s listed at 6-3, 202 pounds, and he specialized in making difficult catches through contact for the Razorbacks last season. Armstrong is an older player, and he’s not overly fast, but if the team wants a jump ball winner, this is their guy.
3. BJ Adams, CB, Central Florida
Adams had some draftable grades across the industry, most notably from NFL Network’s Lance Zierlein. The Central Florida product was a four-year contributor with the Knights and took a 30 visit with the Dolphins.
Adams is a man-coverage cornerback with good size and length. He’s got adequate speed but really struggles with his technique near the line of scrimmage. He’ll have to beat out players like Ethan Bonner, Storm Duck, Artie Burns and Jason Maitre to make the roster.
4. Eugene Asante, LB, Auburn
Asante was the heart of the Auburn defense the past two seasons after transferring in from North Carolina, and his play earned him an invite to the 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl.
Asante had his best season in 2023 when he had a team-leading 86 tackles to go with five sacks. Miami’s linebacker room is pretty crowded, so Asante will likely be competing for special teams reps.
5. John Saunders Jr., S, Mississippi
Saunders was a high-demand player for teams, according to the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson, as the Dolphins gave him six figures guaranteed.
Saunders was a wildly productive player for the Rebels last season, recording 27 tackles, four forced fumbles, three interceptions, and five passes defensed. He comes in at number 5 on our list, but he’s got a realistic shot at beating out Patrick McMorris and Dante Trader Jr. for a roster spot this offseason.
6. Theo Wease Jr., WR, Missouri
Wease falls into a similar category as Armstrong. The Missouri product is another receiver with good size (6-3) and solid production in the SEC.
He caught 60 passes for 884 yards last season and recorded 173 catches for 2,610 yards and 20 touchdowns in his career. He’ll likely be competing with Armstrong for the same spot in the receiver room.
7. AJ Henning, WR, Northwestern
Sticking with receivers, Henning is another option who will be competing for a spot on the back end of the roster. He spent three seasons with Michigan before transferring to Northwestern for his final two seasons.
He was pretty productive for a Wildcats team that struggled quite a bit this past season. He posted 59 catches for 603 yards and four touchdowns.
8. Alex Huntley, IDL, South Carolina
The Dolphins drafted three interior defensive linemen (Kenneth Grant, Jordan Phillips, Zeek Biggers) but decided to add one more in Huntley.
Huntley was overshadowed on a South Carolina defensive line that featured three players drafted this weekend: T.J. Sanders, Tonka Hemingway and Kyle Kennard. Still, Huntley was productive in college, starting 50 games and logging 82 tackles and eight tackles for loss.
Huntley could stick on the back end of the Dolphins’ roster just because of the team’s lack of depth at defensive tackle.
9. Josh Priebe, G, Michigan
Priebe is an experienced guard who started 42 games across four seasons at Northwestern and one at Michigan.
He’s got a somewhat uphill battle to make the roster, as he’ll be competing with players like Andrew Meyer, Chasen Hines and Liam Eichenberg for one of the team’s final offensive line spots.
10. Ethan Robinson, CB, Minnesota
Robinson spent the first few years of his career playing at Bucknell before transferring to Minnesota. He had a decent first season in the FBS, recording 24 tackles and three interceptions.
The cornerback group is filled with players competing for a spot, and Robinson likely is toward the bottom of the list to make the roster or practice squad.
11. Monterey Baldwin, WR, Baylor
Although most of the Dolphins' additions to the receiver room were focused on adding more size, Baldwin falls closer to in line with the smaller players the team has gravitated toward.
Baldwin checks in at 5-9 and averaged 16.9 yards per catch for his career. Given Miami’s abundance of these types of players on the roster already, it’s hard to imagine Baldwin sticking long term.
12. Nate Noel, RB, Missouri
Noel spent four seasons with Appalachian State before transferring up to the SEC in 2024. He had a decent season for the Tigers, recording 163 carries for 818 yards.
The Dolphins are pretty set at running back already, especially with the team drafting Ollie Gordon II in the sixth round.
13. Addison West, G, Western Michigan
West was a three-year starter for Western Michigan who produced some solid accolades.
He became the first player in Western Michigan Football history to be named a Consensus First Team All-American, team captain, and First Team All-MAC in 2024.
14. Ted Kushi, T, Western Michigan
After playing four seasons at Long Island University, Kushi transferred to Western Michigan in 2024. He started 10 games at tackle this past season, and has good NFL size at 6-7, 305 pounds.
15. Kneeland Hibbett, LS, Alabama
Hibbett was Alabama’s long-snapper for the past three seasons and likely will compete with Blake Ferguson for the same honor in Miami.
He was elected as a semifinalist for the Mannelly Award, which is presented each year to the nation's top long-snapper, and did not have a mishandled snap during the 2024 season.