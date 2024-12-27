Friday Dolphins Mailbag: What Is the Plan if the Playoff Possibility Is Over?
Part 1 of a pre-Browns game Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:
From Marty:
Je prendrais bien un compte rendu de qui doit faire quoi pour que les Dolphins soient en playoffs.
Bonjour Marty, obviously we’ll be translating this and the question asked for a quick rundown for how the Dolphins can make the playoffs. It’s very simple. A, the Dolphins must win their final two games. B, two of the following three MUST happen: the Chargers lose their final two games, the Broncos lost their final two games, the Colts lost one of their final two games. If two of the three B scenarios happen along with A, then the Dolphins will be the No. 7 seed and likely play at Buffalo. If all three B scenarios occur along with A, then the Dolphins will be the No. 6 seed and likely play at Baltimore.
From Mike Jacobs:
If the Dolphins don’t make the playoffs prior to game time, what does a good rest of the season look like? Lose out and get better draft picks, win and develop specific players? Would love to hear your point of view.
Hey Mike, unless you’re talking about a change from a top 10 to a top 3 pick, I’m never a fan of the idea of losing to get a slightly better draft position. My take always has been that you should be able to get a good player at, say, 14th overall just like 9th or 10th. So the goal should be to try to win those final two games and I would make it a point to play the young guys to give them game experience, such as Patrick Paul, Jaylen Wright, Channing Tindall, Mohamed Kamara, Ethan Bonner, players like that.
From Chris Bustin:
Hey Alain, this week was very tough for me because Mike McDaniel received a game ball. How can Mr. Ross be content with missing the playoffs completely? Or not having a backup QB better than Skylar Thompson? Or always losing to quality opponents? What are your thoughts? Thanks!
Hey Chris, yeah, the game ball was a bit weird. Sure, McDaniel beat his mentor, but Ross giving him a game ball and the Dolphins making it a point to put the video out on social media sure made it look as though Ross is happy with the way things are going. I’m not sure I was crazy about it, to be honest. I also don’t think he’s content with the way things have gone, maybe just caught up in the moment there.
From Thee Dolphins Dum Dum:
The Rams, KC, Cleveland, Jets, Texans, 49ers, Packers and Dolphins all run the West Coast offense. With the exclusions of KC and the Packers all these teams ranked 15th or below in scoring. Only the Packers and 49ers are ranked above 16th in rushing yards per game. Many of these teams were projected to be prolific offenses before the season began. Many of these teams also consistently finish in the top 10 in rushing most years. Is there some correlation or rules change that has made it more difficult for teams running the West Coast offense to succeed offensively, particularly in the running game?
No rule change would have affected this, that I know of. The correlation, I think, is as simple as injuries or underperformance. For example, the 49ers and Browns offensive lines were decimated by injuries; the Texans offensive line has been bad all season up the middle; the Dolphins have had injury problems up front, along with some issues with their guard play.
From Harrison Hicks:
Bonjour Alain. While you were just a wee pup up there in the frozen tundra lands of the North, I was there, literally, at the Dolphins first kickoff. Yes, I am indeed that ancient. My question is, given the apparent loss of talent from this year compared to last, do you honestly believe this team can be resurrected into a contender any time soon? Wishing you the very best, sir. Merci.
Hey Harrison, I’m not sure I agree with the premise of all the lost talent. I also need to know your definition of “contender” because I think the team’s foundation is good enough to get into the playoffs next season but I’m not sure this is a team that can compete with the upper echelon of the AFC.
From Dinney Wilkinson:
Hi Alain, what's more dangerous for Chris Grier's job? Making the playoffs and getting handily beaten in the first round, or missing them with an 8-9 or 9-8 record?
Hey Dinney, let me start by saying I don’t think Chris Grier will be losing his job regardless, but the answer to your question is missing the playoffs would be a lot more damaging and disappointing than not making the playoffs at all.
From Ignacio vidal:
So if the Fins are already eliminated when the game starts, do you see them holding back any players?
Hey Ignacio, I don’t think there’s any question that those players who will play despite dealing with injuries could be held out if the Dolphins are eliminated from playoff contention. That starts with Terron Armstead and then maybe Jaylen Waddle, maybe even Tyreek Hill, Kendall Lamm.
From Roger Dodger:
We know and see Lamar Jackson , Patrick Mahomes, Jayden Daniels and Josh Allen are all dual threat NFL QB's running and throwing the football. Is Tua a dual threat or just a passing threat because of his injury history? Can he ever be a dual threat like Jackson, Daniels or Allen?
Hey Roger, Tua is not a dual threat and never has been, and it has nothing to do with his injury history. At his best, Tua has enough mobility to move around in the pocket and get a first down here and there with his scrambling. The four QBs are mentioned are gifted runners and in a different league in that department from Tua — and most other QBs around the league.
From stevepasq13:
The Dolphins could be eliminated going into Sunday, correct? Chargers and Broncos both play Saturday. If they are out, do you sit Tua, Reek, etc.?
Hey Steve, absolutely. Not only Tua, particularly since he’s now dealing with a hip injury, but Tyreek as you mentioned, Terron Armstead, Jalen Ramsey, Zach Sieler, Calais Campbell. Give the young kids a chance.
From Jorge boyd:
Hi Alain, how good are Cleveland defensive backs? Is there a soft spot on that defense?
Cornerback Denzel Ward is easily the best Browns defensive back, but nobody is having a good year on that team in the secondary and it doesn’t help that there’s zero pass rush, really, outside of Myles Garrett. There are soft spots everywhere on that Cleveland defense right now, as you would expect from a team that’s 3-12.
From Chris Shields:
Related to Sunday’s game, over/under 10 carries for RBs not named De’Von Achane? Offseason Q: I think w us needing to replace both starting safeties for next year, odds of us moving Ramsey to one of the spots? I think he could be the next Charles or Rod Woodson.
Hey Chris, it’s really tough to answer the RB question because I think the rotation would change if it turned out the Dolphins were eliminated before the game. In that case, I think Jaylen Wright would get more carries than he normally would get. As for Ramsey, a move to safety seems inevitable, but I think it might happen maybe another year or two down the line.
From Mark Fischler:
Observations of Patrick Paul, and do you see Bradley Chubb as a June cut? Wishing you well considering your great loss.
Hey Mark, first off thanks. Patrick Paul has shown promise from what I’ve observed so far, though I’m not quite ready to anoint him the franchise left tackle of the next 10 years just yet. As for Chubb, I’d say the only question is whether he’s a post-June 1 cut or he restructures his contract, perhaps even taking a pay cut. I’d make it about 50-50 he’s back in 2025.