Friday Practice Report and Injury Update
The Miami Dolphins had every player but one in attendance at practice Friday, but they likely will be without more than just one against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
The one player absent was wide receiver Grant DuBose was wide receiver, who head coach Mike McDaniel would not play against Seattle. McDaniel said the injury wasn't "season-ending," but more information was needed before making a decision on his status, one that we can assume means whether to place him on injured reserve and sideline him for at least four games.
Running back Raheem Mostert was at practice Friday, but McDaniel called himself "pessimistic" about his prospects of playing. Mostert missed the game against the Buffalo Bills last Thursday because of a chest injury.
"We'll see with Raheem, but I'm an optimistic person and I would say I'd be pessimistic that he'd play, which is telling," McDaniel said. "But I can't rule it out."
The other player who's a major question mark at this point is rookie wide receiver Malik Washington, who has yet to make his NFL debut because of a quad injury but who has practiced all week.
McDaniel confirmed tackle Terron Armstead's statement to reporters that he would play against Seattle, which obviously is a huge development for the offensive line, the offense and the team as a whole.
As he was wrapping up his press conference before practice Friday, McDaniel indicated that Tua Tagovailoa would be joining his teammates on the trip to Seattle.
Tagovailoa, of course, is out for at least the next four games after being placed on injured reserve this week because of the concussion he sustained against Buffalo.