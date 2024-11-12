Fuller Follow-Up and What Now at Cornerback?
The Miami Dolphins will be without starting cornerback Kendall Fuller when they face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, and possibly beyond that game.
Head coach Mike McDaniel said Tuesday he "pretty much" could rule out Fuller after the veteran free agent acquisition sustained his second concussion in seven weeks during the 23-15 victory against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.
"Don't really have a timeline beyond, since it was a Monday night game, I can pretty much rule him out for this game," McDaniel said. "Beyond that, we'll just be supporting where he's at and getting more information here in Miami."
McDaniel indicated that Fuller did fly back to Miami with his teammates after the Rams game, which is a good sign.
What's not encouraging is the fact that Fuller also sustained a concussion during the Week 3 loss against the Seattle Seahawks.
While all concussions are different and recovery time varies, the fairly close proximity of two concussions always is problematic.
That means it probably wouldn't be a surprise if Fuller ended up being out multiple weeks or even wind up being placed on injured reserve.
THE OTHER OPTIONS AT CORNERBACK
Second-year player Cam Smith replaced Fuller at outside cornerback opposite Jalen Ramsey (with Kader Kohou in the slot) against the Rams, and he would seem to be the logical candidate to start against the Raiders.
But Smith's performance in the three games since he was activated from injured reserve has been uneven at best, particularly if you go by the Pro Football Focus analytics.
In those three games, PFF has Smith giving up 13 catches on 15 targets against him for 139 yards and a 127.5 passer rating.
This is not the kind of performance that's going to help the defense build on the strong performance it delivered in the 23-15 victory against the L.A. Rams on Monday night.
Problem is, the Dolphins don't have another proven option at cornerback.
Moving Kohou outside and using three safeties — Jordan Poyer, Jevon Holland and Marcus Maye — on a regular basis is one option, but Kohou clearly is a more effective player in the slot.
Beyond Smith, the other cornerbacks on the active roster are rookie free agent Storm Duck, Ethan Bonner and Siran Neal.
Neal has the most experience, but he's more of a special teams ace than a defensive back. On the one snap he played on defense against the Rams after Kohou was temporarily sidelined after banging knees, Neal allowed a 21-yard coverage covering Puka Nacua.
Duck was the player who got the call against the Tennessee Titans when Fuller was sidelined with his first concussion, but he was inactive against the Rams despite being taken off the injury report late in the week after he had missed the previous week with an ankle injury.
If it turned out that Fuller would have to be out for an extended period of time, the possibility would exist that the Dolphins could look outside the organization for veteran help and the one player who jumps here, of course, is Xavien Howard.
The question, if the Dolphins wanted to go the veteran route, is whether both parties would be amenable to a reunion after the team released the four-time Pro Bowl cornerback in the offseason.