Goode, Ezukanma Highlight Saturday Moves
The Miami Dolphins' usual Saturday moves involved activating one of their two linebackers off the Reserve Physically Unable to Perform list, and as expected it was Cameron Goode and not Bradley Chubb who got the call.
Head coach Mike McDaniel indicated Friday that Goode was closer than Chubb to being ready to return for action for the first time in 2024, and that's how it played out.
To make room for Goode on the 53-man roster, the Dolphins waived defensive tackle Neil Farrell.
In another move, the Dolphins elevated wide receiver Erik Ezukanma from the practice squad for the game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
This will be Ezukanma's second game of the season. He also was elevated for the Week 3 game against the Seattle Seahawks but didn't catch a pass on two targets in the 24-3 loss with Skylar Thompson and Tim Boyle at quarterback for the Dolphins.
Ezukanma's presence was needed with wide receivers Dee Eskridge and Jaylen Waddle both listed as doubtful for the game against the 49ers with knee injuries.
Ezukanman will join Tyreek Hill, Malik Washington and River Cracraft, and the fact the Dolphins didn't elevate a second wide receiver should be viewed as a strong indication that Hill will be ready to go against the 49ers after being listed as questionable on the final injury report.
THE LINEBACKER SITUATION
Goode and Chubb each completed his third week of practice, with the roster deadline that follows the three-week window coming Wednesday for Chubb.
The Dolphins will have by that day to activate him or leave him on the PUP list for the rest of the season.
McDaniel said this week his philosophy generally is to allow players to play if theyr'e physically ready to play, but if the Dolphins lose against the 49ers and therefore are eliminated from playoff contention, there is a good argument from keeping Chubb sidelined — and that reason is a $10 million injury guarantee in Chubb's contract.
The Dolphins will have a decision to make regarding Chubb in the offseason because they could save $20 million in cap space by making him a post-June 1 release, and that's something they'll have to consider given Chubb's age and the severity of the injury he sustained in Week 17 of the 2023 season.
Goode will become the fifth outside linebacker on the roster, joining Emmanuel Ogbah, rookie first-round pick Chop Robinson, Quinton Bell and rookie fifth-round pick Mohamed Kamara. Expect Goode to see most of his action against the 49ers to come on special teams.
With Farrell now gone, the Dolphins are back to having five interior defensive linemen on the active roster after they signed Matt Dickerson from the practice squad earlier in the week. The others are Zach Sieler, Calais Campbell and Da'Shawn Hand.