Gordon Brings Physicality to Running Game
The Miami Dolphins continued their quest for physicality early in Round 6, using pick 179 that was acquired in an earlier trade with the Houston Texans on Oklahoma State power back Ollie Gordon II.
The move to pick up Gordon was a wise one on two fronts philosophically.
First, the Dolphins didn’t leave the draft without tapping into its deepest position and, second, Gordon fills a need from the 2024 season in offering a back whose size and style suggest he will challenge offseason acquisition Alexander Mattison for the role of “big back” in the team’s offense.
A TALE OF TWO SEASONS
Gordon is a bit of a mystery based on his play the last two years.
In his sophomore season (2023), Gordon ran for an NCAA-leading 1,732 yards on 285 carries with 21 rushing touchdowns. He was named the ’23 recipient of the Doak Walker Award (nation’s best running back) and was Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. His 324 plays and 2,062 total yards were also the best in the FBS.
In his highly anticipated junior campaign, Gordon struggled. He was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence over the summer before the season started. Once the season was under way, he had what were reported as “leg” and “lower body” injuries that slowed him to 10 games and certainly affected his play. He had four 100-yard rushing games with 40-, 20- and even 10-yard efforts in between.
Gordon finished 2024 playing 12 games, rushing 190 times for 880 yards and 13 TDs, still 4.6 yards per carry but far from his 2023 award-winning campaign. An NFC national scout told NFL.com: “He had bad quarterback play, a subpar line and every defense was keyed on stopping him. Just watch his 2023 tape and skip 2024.”
WHAT GORDON BRINGS THE DOLPHINS
Gordon measured in at 6-2, 225 pounds at the NFL combine. He ran a pedestrian 4.6, but he does have very good feet for a player his size. He has good vision and is a good receiver. At his best, he’s hard-charging, breaking tackles and hurdling defenders. It’s that player that the Dolphins must envision.
“I’ll run through you. Make you get out of the way instead of me moving,” Gordon said in a pre-draft interview.
A true return to that form for Gordon could actually be a difference maker, despite where he was picked up in the draft. Miami’s current top two backs are certainly more speed than power, and that showed up last year.
As we noted in a January story reflecting on the Dolphins running game, the Dolphins were 11-for-20 in getting a first down when they ran the ball on third-and-1 in 2024, and if you think that was bad, they were 0-for-3 on fourth-and-1.
The 55 percent success rate on third-and-1 running plays was the second-worst in the entire NFL, ahead only of the New England Patriots, who were a putrid 5-for-14 during their 4-13 season.
On fourth-and-1 runs, the Dolphins were one of only four teams who didn't get a first down at least 50 percent of the time. The others were the Arizona Cardinals, New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Gordon will need some work in zone schemes as he primarily ran gap in college. Early on, should he make the roster, he’ll likely only see the field in short-yardage situations. But that alone will be a welcomed presence on Sundays for the Dolphins.