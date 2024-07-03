'Hard Knocks' Provides One View of Christian Wilkins as a Pass Rusher
The Miami Dolphins' decision to not give Christian Wilkins the kind of contract he desired before he left as a free agent was hotly debated, but the first episode of the new "Hard Knocks" offseason show might have provided a clue.
The Dolphins watched Wilkins leave for the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason after they gave him a four-year, $112 million contract after he entered free agency as one of the top defensive tackles on the market.
The New York Giants, the team featured on this new "Hard Knocks" variation after the Dolphins got the in-season treatment last year, were one of those teams in the market for an impact defensive lineman, but they decided he wasn't worth the contract it would take to sign him — despite pleas from Wilkins' former Clemson teammate and close friend Dexter Lawrence to pair them up in the middle of the Giants front four.
After singing the praises of Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones and saying they couldn't afford him — he re-signed with the Chiefs — Giants director of pro scouting Chris Rossetti made an eye-opening point about Wilkins: "I don't think he's a difference-making pass rusher on third down."
WILKINS' BIG PASS-RUSHING SEASON
The stats, as pointed out by USA Today NFL analyst citing Sports Info Solutions, actually show Wilkins being highly effective as a third-down pass rusher last season — even on a par with Jones.
Per those stats, the New York Jets' Quinnen Williams led all NFL interior defensive linemen in third-down pressures with 30, followed by Wilkins, Jones and DeForest Buckner of the Indianapolis Colts with 28 apiece.
In terms of overall pressures, Wilkins was fourth among all interior defensive linemen behind only Jones, Justin Madubuike of the Baltimore Ravens and the now-retired Aaron Donald of the L.A. Rams.
Interestingly, Wilkins teamed up with Emmanuel Ogbah for a third-down sack of Daniel Jones on the final play of the first quarter when the Giants played at Hard Rock Stadium last October.
The Giants eventually did get their pass rusher when they traded for former Carolina Panthers first-round Brian Burns, while Wilkins went to Las Vegas to team up with star defensive end Maxx Crosby.
As for the Dolphins, they hope to make up for Wilkins' lost production alongside Zach Sieler — whose 10 sacks topped Wilkins' total by one and had 27 pressures himself — with a committee of new defensive tackles, whose combined 2024 salary won't come close to $28 million.