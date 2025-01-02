All Dolphins

Head Coach Talk Can Wait for Weaver

Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver figures to be a popular candidate in the offseason

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver talks to cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) during mandatory minicamp at Baptist Health Training Complex.
Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver talks to cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) during mandatory minicamp at Baptist Health Training Complex. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver conducted his weekly media session Thursday morning hoping he'll get the chance to do another one next week.

That, of course, would mean the Dolphins snuck into the playoffs, which will happen if they defeat the New York Jets on Sunday at the same time the Denver Broncos lose against the Kansas City Chiefs.

But it's also possible that the South Florida media met Weaver for the last time because he should become a popular head coach candidate once the Dolphins season is over, which will happen if either of the two aforementioned scenarios doesn't materialize.

But don't think for a second that Weaver has begun his preparations for a potentially big step in his coaching career. His sole focus is on helping the Dolphins go as far as they can, including a playoff date with the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on the weekend of Jan. 11-12.

"It's funny because I spoke to my agent last night and he's like, 'What are you doing to prepare for those ops?' " Weaver said Thursday. "I'm like absolutely nothing. Absolutely nothing. Yeah, I'm so focused right now. I'm just controlling what we control, beating the Jets and praying that we get the help we need in order to continue this run. Because I think if we can get in, if we're blessed with that opportunity, we can make some noise."

WEAVER A HIT AS DOLPHINS DC

With one game left in the 2024 regular season, we easily can make the determination that the hiring of Weaver to replace Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator was a massive hit for the Dolphins.

The team will go into the season finale against the Jets ranked third in the NFL in total defense and tied for eighth in points allowed — all this despite not having Bradley Chubb all season and having Jaelan Phillips for only a month.

The Dolphins also produced the team MVP in lineman Zach Sieler.

If the Dolphins indeed are to make some noise in the first few weeks of January, it's more than likely it will have to be the defense leading the way given Tua Tagovailoa's uncertain status because of his hip injury and injuries on the offensive line.

If the Dolphins don't make any kind of run, Weaver's focus then would shift to his personal opportunities and the Weaver watch will go into full effect.

And if it turns out he's one-and-done because he becomes a head coach elsewhere, Weaver can leave knowing he did a great job in his short stint in Miami.

