How Many Future Head Coaches on Dolphins Staff?
As the NFL regular season enters its second half, it won't be much longer before talks begins about potential head coach openings and potential candidates around the NFL.
And we probably can expect names mentioned to include an assistant or two from the Miami Dolphins coaching staff.
As he does every year, Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated presented a list of the top head coaching candidates around the NFLand potential future head coaches, and his list features several Dolphins assistants.
Among Orr's 27 top candidates, a list that includes Bill Belichick, were Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith and defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.
This is what Orr wrote about Smith: "Frank Smith, in an NFLPA survey of more than 1,700 players, was voted the top-ranked offensive coordinator in the NFL. The survey was part of a league-wide effort to promote player-favored candidates. This should come as no surprise. Smith has been a mainstay on this list largely because of his efforts to connect with his players interpersonally. Though the Dolphins’ offense has been down this year due, in part, to a serious injury suffered by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the Dolphins remain one of the top organizations in the NFL in terms of places players want to play. Smith is a big part of that."
About Weaver, Orr wrote: "Anthony Weaver, 44, has been a defensive coordinator, running-game coordinator or assistant head coach at the NFL level since 2020. A former player with a natural, commanding presence, Weaver took over a defense in shambles and has pieced together one of the NFL’s better run defenses over the past five weeks. The Dolphins held Sean McVay and the Rams to a -9.5 EPA per play in Week 10."
Including in a group of "rising defensive coaches" were outside linebackers coach Ryan Crow and secondary coach Brian Duker, two assistants who joined Weaver's staff this year.
CAMPBELL'S WEAVER TESTIMONY
Veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell, who played for Weaver with the Baltimore Ravens before rejoining him this season, says Weaver becoming a head coach was almost a slam dunk.
“Oh yeah, without a doubt in my mind," Campbell said. "Very soon and I think he’ll be a great head coach.
"I think having a player experience – he played eight years in the league – I think that helps him a little bit just being relatable and communicating to the guys. I think he has a good balance of showing love and then kind of being hard on guys and just trying to find that balance of encouragement and then accountability, but he does a great job. He’s a phenomenal coach, great leader. I think his passion for the game and his desire to win is what separates him, which I think everybody that does anything wants that but he just does it at an elite level.”
Smith, for his part, interviewed for the vacant head coaching position with the Carolina Panthers last year before the team chosen former Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant Dave Canales for the job.
