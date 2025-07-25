Hill Looking to Go from Survive to Thrive
The Miami Dolphins have a few different options at tight end after trading Jonnu Smith to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Former Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller came out of retirement to play for the Dolphins, and eighth-year vet Pharaoh Brown is hoping to earn a roster spot. With no clear-cut starter, the coaching staff believes Julian Hill has the potential to climb the depth chart and earn the job entering his third season.
“You’ve got the talent,” Hill recalled Thursday when asked what stood out from last year's end-of-season interview with tight ends coach Jon Embree. “No more surviving — just thrive.”
Hill made the initial 53-man roster as an undrafted rookie back in 2023 and has appeared in 31 of 32 regular season games since. He played 45 percent of snaps last season after just 31 percent of snaps as a rookie, catching 12 of 19 targets for 100 yards.
The tight end position, specifically Smith, was a featured part of Miami’s passing attack last season. Not only did he lead the team in receptions and receiving touchdowns, but his 884 receiving yards, 88 receptions, and eight touchdowns were all franchise records for a tight end.
“I wish Jonnu the best in Pittsburgh,” Hill said. “What he taught me last year, from start to end, man, it was unbelievable. I'm so thankful I had the chance to play with him. You saw what he did as a tight end for the Dolphins, breaking records — I got to watch that.
“I’m so excited to see what he does in Pittsburgh, and I can't wait to see him when we go play them.”
Expectations in Mike McDaniel’s Offense
The decision to trade Smith left a void in Miami’s offense, but the coaching staff is not necessarily looking for a similar skill set in his replacement. Entering his third season, Hill believes he’s prepared for a larger workload.
“All areas," Hill said when asked where he improved this offseason. "Run blocking, understanding that you don't always have to put a guy on his back.
“You've got to be physical, but there’s a way to do it.”
Over 60 percent of Hill’s snaps came as a run blocker last season, according to PFF. He allowed one sack as a pass blocker and was penalized seven times, with only one flag coming after Week 5.
“I think [last season] started shaky, undisciplined in a lot of areas because I was just trying to overdo my job,” Hill said. “I wasn't focused on just doing my job, something that’s good enough.
“This offseason, I focused on that, and I can learn to just do my job and let others make it right. You saw the end of the season, all those penalties started to drop off, and this year I plan to cut that out.”
Smith was the league’s fourth-most-targeted tight end despite playing in an offense that hasn’t historically featured the position. According to Fantasy Pros, the Dolphins ranked second-to-last in tight end targets in 2022, even while paying Mike Gesicki on the franchise tag. They were last in 2023 with only 52 tight end targets, before a leap to seventh in 2024.
Operating in an offense that features Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and De’Von Achane will create opportunities, and a trustworthy third-down option would be beneficial. However, Miami needs someone who can also help a rushing attack that fell from seventh to 21st in yards per game last season.
“It's all about doing your job,” Hill said. “If the ball comes to you, it comes to you. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t. What Jonnu did last year, it was the same mentality. Every day [coach Embree] tells us to just do our job, and [the tight end room] loves to run-block.
“If we get lucky with a ball Tua throws at us, we’re going to try and make the most of it.”