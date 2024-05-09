Fangio Discusses Some Dolphins Issues
Former Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio finally had his introductory press conference Thursday with the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday when he confirmed he never would have been in Miami in 2023 if not for bad timing (or good timing, depending on your viewpoint).
Fangio said it was "a fair assumption" that he would have become Eagles defensive coordinator last year instead of joining the Dolphins if not for the timing of the departure of previous Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon to become head coach of the Arizona Cardinals.
After helping the Dolphins finish 10th in total defense in 2023, the team's best showing since 2010 when they were sixth, Fangio returned to Philadelphia, where he began his coaching career in the USFL back in 1984.
Fangio said he was hoping this would be his last coaching stop.
FANGIO RESPONDS TO FALL-OUT
While Fangio had the Dolphins defense ranked as high as fourth in the NFL before injuries decimated his unit, not every one of his players was sad to see him "mutually part ways" with Miami on Jan. 24 and quickly took over as Eagles DC three days later.
Among the issues that troubled players were the handling of pass rusher Emmanuel Ogbah, who sparingly played despite contributing five sacks and an interception when worked into the defense; the defense's unwillingness to have cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey or Xavien Howard shadow the opposition's best receivers; and the treatment of rookie cornerback Cam Smith, who entered Fangio's doghouse before the season and never exited despite Miami's struggles at the position.
Jevon Holland posted a quickly deleted "kick rocks" video shortly after the Fangio departure news broke.
So Fangio was asked Thursday for his perspective of the idea of fractured relationships with at least some of his players.
"I didn't see that at all, really," Fangio said. "Anything we do, whether there, here, or anywhere else I've been, is what we think is the best for the team and best for the defense, specifically, to stop somebody. Wherever that falls, that's where it falls."
Fangio later discussed the changes in dealing with players these days, something that appeared to clash with his old-school approach.
"That's a good question," he said. "We can stay here all day and answer that, but I'm going to give you the cliff-note version of that: They really haven't changed very much at all.
"What's changed is the people around them. People are not expecting as much out of players as we used to expect. These players will work and give you everything they've got within reason. It starts at an early age, when they're in high school, college, everybody -- less-is-more type of thing, preserve your energy. You guys here in the NBA, load management. I've talked to coaches from other sports that I know, and it drives them crazy. The players are willing to work. Never had an issue with that. And they’re still willing to work. But we as the so-called adults in the room need to push them."