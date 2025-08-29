How and Why Rasul Douglas Came to the Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins' secondary is unproven, but recently signed cornerback Rasul Douglas doesn’t view the unit as a flaw.
A 2017 third-round draft pick by the Philadelphia Eagles, Douglas started 15 games for the Buffalo Bills last season. Now entering his ninth season, he sees potential in the Dolphins.
“I think it's a good team,” Douglas said Thursday. “They're on the rise to something, so why not be a part of it?”
While Miami had been linked to Douglas since trading Jalen Ramsey in late June, he said he didn’t join the team until August due to a family matter. Since arriving on Tuesday, he’s been getting up to speed with Anthony Weaver’s defense.
Though he noted some similarities to his time with the Green Bay Packers — where Joe Barry, Miami’s current linebackers coach and run game coordinator, was defensive coordinator — Douglas said much of the scheme is still new.
“A little bit like Green Bay, two plays, maybe,” Douglas said. “But everything else, I ain't never played half of it. So, yeah, I was out there running… I was messing up doing all types of stuff, but the guys understand. I'm just getting here, so they kind of give me some leeway.
“[The Dolphins' cornerback group] has good communication, they run around and play fast. They got some guys in there who can lead. They may be young, but they can lead.”
Leading Through Action
With eight years under his belt, Douglas steps in as the most experienced cornerback on Miami’s roster. Half of the team’s cornerbacks have less than three years of experience, and Douglas believes actions speak louder than words when preparing them for game day.
“I'm not really a talker,” Douglas said. “But like if you watch me practice, watch me watch film and stuff like that, you may want that to be a part of your game, and I may help coach you.
"Talking wise, that's not really me, I lead by example.”
While Douglas is learning the Dolphins' defense on the fly, he arrives in South Florida already having chemistry with starting safety Minkay Fitzpatrick.
“A jersey guy — me and Minkah have been working out since he was young — he was in high school, matter of fact,” Douglas said. “It’s good to be back with him. We’re the same [quiet guy].
“When it’s [watching] film, I think everybody is turning to somebody else. Here at practice and meetings, we like to listen more than we talk and play ball when it’s time to play ball.”
Memories at Hard Rock Stadium
Douglas was part of two AFC East championship teams as a member of the Bills, including a 2023 title that was won in Week 18 at Hard Rock Stadium. Now in Miami, he’ll face his former team twice this season.
“It’ll be fun,” Douglas said of facing Josh Allen and the Bills. “[We] just got to find a way to beat them. That’s kind of the team in the division, you have got to go through them to win it.”
Outside of the success in Buffalo, which is 10-1 against Miami since the start of the 2020 season, Douglas also had a memorable performance in Miami as a member of the Packers, intercepting Tua Tagovailoa to seal a 26-20 win over the Dolphins on Christmas Day 2022.
“Just a routine catch, that’s it,” he said. “I’ve won a lot and caught a lot of interceptions; that’s why I like being here.”