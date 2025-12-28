What McDaniel's Latest Comments Reveal About Dolphins' Future QB Plans

While the Miami Dolphins won their seventh game of the 2025 season Sunday, pretty much everyone’s eyes are toward the future.

And the big question for the Dolphins’ future will be who is the team’s next franchise quarterback. Quinn Ewers is making the most of his audition at the end of this season, but the Dolphins can't rely on just him next season.

What makes a franchise quarterback? Well, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was asked about that after the team’s win and had some interesting thoughts.

“When you draft a quarterback, you're thinking in terms of you don't want a ceiling,” McDaniel said. “You want open-ended, like does he have the things that you need to be a starting quarterback in the National Football League? And you're hoping that develops any time you draft any quarterback.

“It's not an easy position, so you're taking into consideration all athletic skill sets as well as if the guy's going to be able to handle the heat because there's a lot of heat on that position. Then you're just open-minded. You realistically can't have enough quarterbacks. There are a lot of different ways to find a franchise quarterback, and one of the ways is playing football games and seeing what a guy can do, and I think we have another game next week. We’ll give another opportunity to Quinn.”

McDaniel went on to say that the offseason is always a time to evaluate the quarterback position because you need more than a good one, which seemed to acknowledge that Miami wouldn’t just roll with Ewers next season.

“It's such an important position that you don't just skirt it,” McDaniel added. “I think all actions are pretty much the same in that way because it's an important position that, if you don't feel great about that position, the team isn't as well, and all NFL players know what that looks like.”

What Does This Mean for the Dolphins QB Plan in 2026?

Well, McDaniel’s comments that you have to be open-minded are pretty interesting because the Dolphins have not been particularly open-minded about quarterbacks with McDaniel.

Miami has placed a much higher priority on being a scheme fit than being talented. That process led to a lot of the team’s backup quarterback struggles, which McDaniel also referenced Sunday afternoon.

If Miami genuinely wants to be more open-minded about quarterbacks, then it’s fair to look at options that are not traditional McDaniel-scheme fits, like Ewers.

We highlighted Malik Willis, who is a pending free agent already, and the team could have some interesting options in the draft.

The Dolphins are probably out of range of Fernando Mendoza and Dante Moore. Still, if you’re taking McDaniel literally, then the Dolphins won’t have any issue betting on a late-round option who they think has the physical and mental tools to hold up.

Of course, all of this could change if McDaniel isn’t back next season. We feel like he probably will be, and the team’s latest win certainly didn’t change our mind, but there’s still a chance McDaniel won’t be deciding on the next quarterback.

If McDaniel is a factor in that process this offseason, then it’s good he’s focused on bringing in multiple options and not leaving any stone unturned.

More Miami Dolphins Coverage