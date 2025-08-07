How Duck Put Himself in Position for Big Second Season
Storm Duck is doing everything he can to show he’s ready for a larger role after starting three games as an undrafted rookie last season.
The Miami Dolphins recently signed cornerbacks Mike Hilton and Jack Jones, but need more dependable options at the position after losing Kader Kohou to a season-ending knee injury. Duck earned a spot on Miami’s 53-man roster as a rookie and now enters Year 2 with the chance to land a starting job.
Duck came back for the his second training camp in 2025 with a different mind-set and a different body.
“I just cut down,” Duck said of his offseason focus. “Cut down on body fat and gained muscle mass, like lean mass. So I’m around the same weight, but just more muscle mass and less body fat.“
At 6 feet, 195 pounds, Duck spent his rookie season focused on proving he belonged. With a year of experience under his belt, he spent the offseason preparing his body for a larger workload.
“I feel just moving around better,” Duck said. “Obviously, if you have more fat mass, you’ll probably move a bit slower. Lean body mass, you’re faster, twitchier, quicker, stronger.”
Despite limited snaps, Duck saw enough action to gauge where he stood against NFL competition.
“Seeing what I can improve on as far as being closer to routes and finishing through routes,” Duck said of his biggest rookie film takeaways. “I like getting hands on the receiver, try to mess up reroutes and timing.”
With a stronger frame and growing comfort in coach Anthony Weaver’s defense, he’s using training camp to show he can consistently disrupt opposing offenses through improved physicality and awareness.
“I think it was just learning, learning more,” Duck said of the coaching staff’s feedback following his rookie year. “Learning schemes, tendencies, different positions, and just seeing the game more.”
Working with Hill and Waddle a Big Help
Despite his undrafted status, Duck proved as a rookie that he could play in the NFL. The Dolphins hope that the game will slow down in his second season, but that may be tough when competing with Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill’s speed throughout camp.
“There are not too many guys you'd see that fast or that quick in the league,” Duck said.
“For all the corners, it’s a big thing for us to get reroutes, and working with those guys, I think that just helps a lot more compared to the guys we’d be going against.”
Lining up against Duck each day at practice, Hill said the former Louisville Cardinals cornerback is stepping up and “really patient at the line of scrimmage.”
“It means a lot,” Duck said of the praise. “Even before getting here, seeing [Hill and Waddle] play, knowing what they've done, knowing what they're gonna do, means a lot. It just shows me to keep going, staying consistent.”
“Being with those guys, challenging them, but also challenging me—at the end of the day, we're all getting better.”
Duck was also awarded the orange jersey for a recent practice — given to a top performer from the previous practice — adding to the recognition he’s received from Hill.
“It felt good, it’s an honor to be in that jersey,” Duck said. “Coach chooses a player to be in that jersey, so it’s a great honor and just shows to keep going, keep pushing, and again, just stay consistent.”
Duck’s Chances at a Starting Job
It’s far too early to settle on a Week 1 lineup, but Miami’s lack of depth at cornerback gives Duck a path to landing a starting role, even after signing Hilton and Jones. Duck was listed as a first-team player on the depth chart that accompanied the preseason opener against the Chicago Bears, though that doesn't make anything official.
That said, Duck isn’t getting caught up in the opportunity to start against the Indianapolis Colts. Instead, he’s sticking to the same mind-set that earned him a spot on last year’s roster.
“I came in with the same approach as last year, just to keep getting better,” Duck said. “Whatever happens then will happen then. I’m more focused on the day more than anything, the process throughout.
“Once that time comes, opportunities are there.”