Kohou Now Officially Done; QB Makes Return
Cornerback Kader Kohou's 2025 season officially ended Friday morning when the Miami Dolphins placed him on injured reserve.
This comes two days after head coach Mike McDaniel told the media that Kohou would miss the season because of a knee injury he sustained in practice last weekend.
“I was crushed until I talked to Kader,” McDaniel said. “Honestly, Kader made me feel a little bit better about where he was at simply by his mindset.”
Kohou went down at practice last Saturday after a 1-on-1 rep against Tyreek Hill. He immediately grabbed his knee when he went to the ground.
Kohou came into the summer as the team’s only assumed starting cornerback. The former UDFA was slated to be the Dolphins’ top cornerback this season after starting 38 games across the last three seasons.
A former rookie free agent, Kohou rejoined the Dolphins this season when he signed his tender as a restricted free agent. He's schedule to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason.
This is a massive blow for the Dolphins’ secondary, which has been dealing with a bunch of other injuries.
Cornerback Artie Burns suffered a torn ACL earlier in camp, cornerback BJ Adams was injured in a collision, safety Ifeatu Melifonwu has yet to practice, and rookie safety Dante Trader Jr. is on a pitch count with the hope he’s ready for joint practices.
GABBERT RETURNS
Taking Kohou's spot on the 90-man roster will be quarterback Brett Gabbert, who was waived right before the start of training camp.
Gabbert, the younger brother of former Jacksonville Jaguars top 10 pick Blaine Gabbert, is a rookie free agent from Miami of Ohio who has practically no chance of making the 53-man roster.
Gabbert was brought back likely to take practice reps and preseason reps and give Tua Tagovailoa and maybe even Zach Wilson some rest.
