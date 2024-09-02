How Jonnu Smith Should Bring Back the Tight End in the Dolphins Passing Game
The Miami Dolphins are set to introduce a new dimension to their offense with the addition of tight end Jonnu Smith.
After a disappointing 2023 season where Miami's tight ends failed to score a single touchdown, Smith could rejuvenate the position under head coach Mike McDaniel's dynamic offensive system.
Smith, who recently turned 29, signed a two-year, $8.4 million deal with the Dolphins in March and already has made a strong impression.
As the Dolphins gear up for the regular season, McDaniel is eager to see how Smith can contribute to an offense that heavily relies on its star wide receivers while underutilizing its tight ends.
Why Smith's Addition Is a Game Changer for Miami
Since McDaniel became head coach, the Dolphins have averaged 26 points per game by maximizing the talents of wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
This strategy has been effective, with the explosive duo combining for nearly 18 targets per game. However, the tight ends were largely ignored, failing to score a touchdown and receiving only 52 targets throughout the 2023 season — an average of a little more than three looks per game.
In 2022, Mike Gesicki scored five touchdowns but managed only 32 receptions and 363 yards, the third-lowest receiving total of his NFL career.
This trend could change with Smith's arrival.
Known for his speed and versatility, Smith is the only tight end in the NFL to have reached speeds over 20 mph as a ball carrier since the start of the 2022 season, according to NFL NextGen Stats. His ability to stretch the field and create mismatches could be a crucial addition to Miami's offense.
Smith brings experience and versatility to the team, having played in 107 career games with 78 starts. He has accumulated 219 receptions for 2,423 yards and 20 touchdowns, showing his dual-threat capability as a receiver and runner.
Last season with the Atlanta Falcons, Smith recorded career highs in receptions (50), receiving yards (582), and three touchdowns.
Smith says he's open to playing any role his coaches ask of him.
"I understand my skill set, and I'm just trying to utilize it to the best of my ability and put this team in the best situation to win games," Smith said. "That's what I've been doing when my number is called — whatever position it is, I'm going to answer."
What Coaches and Players Are Saying About Smith
Smith's dynamic presence already has captured the attention of his new teammates and coaches.
"Jonnu is an example of the type of player who can serve different roles at different times," McDaniel said. "We got a little taste of what he can bring to the physical mentality of our unit and our team."
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa also praised Smith's versatility.
"He's used in multiple ways, as you guys have seen. We had given him a jet sweep. He blocks. We look at him sort of as a YAC [Yards After Catch] monster," Tagovailoa said. "He's very versatile in what we can do with him. We're just slowly finding things to do with guys like 'Nu.'"
Fellow tight end Durham Smythe also spoke about Smith's skill set: "He's a very unique player. He can play tight end very well, but he's almost built like a running back and can run the ball, too. With a talent like that, it'll be fun to see what he does throughout the year."
Smith also has ties to Miami's offensive coordinator, Frank Smith, dating back to the 2017 Senior Bowl.
"I coached him at the Senior Bowl," Frank Smith told reporters back in August. "You know this guy's gonna be a good pro, and he's gonna have a long career, so to have him on our team, and using his skill set, it's been awesome."
Can Smith Finally Make the Dolphins' Offense Tight End Friendly?
Smith's journey to Miami began with his college career at Florida International University, where he was selected in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft by the Tennessee Titans.
For Smith, joining McDaniel's offense is an opportunity to utilize his abilities fully.
McDaniel hinted at integrating Smith innovatively, possibly revealing new offensive schemes that could keep defenses guessing.
McDaniel said after the preseason game against the Washington Commanders, "It's one thing just getting some plays; it's another thing being able to speak the offense's language, hear it, then go play, then have different adjustments. It was important for us to get him some action so he could be comfortable and be his best self.
"I think Jonnu is an example of, I think there are multiple players offensively for us that can serve different roles at different times, which from a schematic standpoint, you're able to present different problems in varied personnel groups and feature different skill sets that make your offense more multiple."
As the Dolphins prepare for their Week 1 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, one area of focus will be on how McDaniel incorporates Smith into an already potent offense.
Smith's ability to add a new dimension to Miami's attack could be key to unlocking even greater success this season.