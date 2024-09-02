How Jonnu Smith Should Bring Back the Tight End in the Dolphins Passing Game

Jonnu Smith reached a top speed of 21.15 mph on his 60-yard touchdown, the 3rd-fastest speed by a tight end as a ball carrier in the NGS era (since 2016).



Smith is the only TE to reach 20+ mph as a ball carrier since the start of last season.#MINvsATL | #DirtyBirds pic.twitter.com/PO2nRfir4b