How Many Dolphins Fans Will Be In Seattle On Sunday?
Miami Dolphins fans will occupy a sizable percentage of Lumen Field in Seattle on Sunday afternoon, according to data compiled by Vivid Seats.
According to the study, Dolphins fans will fill approximately 37 percent of the seats in Seattle. If this number is remotely accurate, there will be plenty of fans dressed in aqua and orange in the stands cheering for Miami on Sunday.
Vivid Seats also projects the average fan attending the game will travel an average of 798 miles to attend the game. It will mark the furthest traveled game of the weekend. Carolina Panthers fans come in second, traveling an estimated 792 miles to watch their team play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
According to the NFL Fan Loyalty Report, Dolphins fans are the third-most loyal fan base in the National Football League (NFL) when traveling with the team. The average Dolphins fan traveled an estimated 464 miles last season to watch the team play, while the average Raiders roadie will travel an estimated 549 miles to watch their team play away from home.
Despite missing Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who is in concussion protocol, the Dolphins-Seahawks game is the fifth hottest game of the week in terms of average price for ticket sales. The ticket price to get into the stadium is $274 on average.
Vivid Seats recorded the data by tracking the number of tickets sold to a team's games per billing zip code from 2023 to the present. This information is located on the Vivid Seats website, and the figures cited exclude preseason and postseason games.