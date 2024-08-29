How Sieler Is Planning to Step Up in 2024
Zach Sieler is gearing up for a new challenge this season by stepping into a leadership role on the Miami Dolphins defensive line after the departure of former teammate Christian Wilkins.
Despite the many changes on defense, Sieler is determined to bring his energy and intensity to a defense looking to build on last year's success.
After receiving a contract extension worth nearly $39 million in guaranteed money last August, Sieler says he plans to continue playing with a chip on his shoulder.
This season will mark the first time the duo known as "Salt and Pepper" will not line up next to each other after Wilkins — the godfather of Sieler's son — signed a four-year, $110 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders in March.
Sieler, who joined the Dolphins late in 2019 after being claimed off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens, now hopes to bring energy on and off the field for his teammates.
SIELER READY FOR AN EVEN BIGGER ROLE
Despite the new faces in the building, Sieler said he is determined to step up in his role on the Dolphins' defensive line.
"Obviously, Christian is a huge energy on the field and in everything he does. We've talked about it as a D-line. People are gone, new people are here, and some are still here from last year," Sieler said. "As a unit, the goal was to step up and bring that energy. Not just one guy, but all of us bringing it every day. I think we did a great job of that this camp.
"I was always a quieter, put-my-head-down guy, but as the years have gone on, I've tried to be more vocal. When you've got a guy like Christian, you don't really need to be. But learning from that, talking with Calais (Campbell), and trying to be more outspoken helps us be a more dominant unit up front."
Sieler leads a
While several veterans missed practice time because of minor injuries or load management, Sieler was on the field every day, taking as many reps as possible.
"I wanted to make sure I was out there, taking charge, working with those guys and building camaraderie in the D-line room," Sieler said. "It's been a blessing this camp to get through healthy. I'm excited to see what the season has in store."
Sieler finished the 2023 season with ten sacks, setting a franchise record for the most sacks in a single season by an interior defensive lineman. He also forced a fumble, recovered two, and returned an interception for a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football.
As the anchor of a Dolphins defense that finished third in the NFL with 56 sacks, 10th in yards allowed per game, and 12th in turnovers (25) last season, Sieler is looking to build on that success in 2024.
Under new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, Sieler hopes he and his teammates can set the tone on game day.
"What's exciting about it," he said, "is how we can be multiple in all our packages and options, and how we can change what we're doing to affect offenses and set the tempo."