Is Campbell the Dolphins' LeBron?
Anthony Weaver is a big fan of the big man on the Miami Dolphins defensive line, so much so that when he talks about Calais Campbell, the name LeBron James comes up.
Weaver has been reunited with Campbell this year in Miami after the two worked together with the Baltimore Ravens a couple of years back, and the respect is evident.
After talking about what a great leader Campbell is, Weaver was asked to describe the defensive lineman's leadership style and this is what he said: "I think it's one that he leads through empathy, right? Empathy and example, I think, is what that is. Because on the field, at his age in particular, I truthfully don't know how he does it. It's like LeBron James in basketball and Calais Campbell in football, in my mind. They're just human marvels. I don't know how he gets it done.
"And then in the locker room, he doesn't lead from a, from a like, this is me on top of the mountain type approach. He is very relationship-minded, relationship-based, tries to get to know each and every one of his teammates. And then once that trust and just conversation is there, that's when he can impart some of the wisdom that he's acquired throughout all his time here."
CAMPBELL'S POTENTIAL CONTRIBUTIONS
The Dolphins didn't sign Campbell in June simply because of his leadership qualities, but also because he's still a highly effective defensive lineman, as he proved with the Atlanta Falcons last season when he had 56 tackles, 6.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss while playing 63 percent of the team's defensive snaps.
Weaver didn't deny that he kind of pushed the idea of the Dolphins signing Campbell, saying it was part his suggestion and part merely offering his feedback.
"If you haven't been around Callais, you don't know the impact he can have off the field," Weaver said. "Everybody sees the phenomenal football player that he is. He is one of the best leaders I've ever been around. He is what I call a force multiplier. So the effect that he has on a team, not just a defense but a team is immense. It's like having another coach in the locker room on the field because there isn't a situation he hasn't been in and hasn't seen."
"Force multiplier" clearly is a favorite Weaver expression and he used later again in his press conference when he was asked again about Campbell and what a 17-year veteran can bring to the defense.
"Man, just hearing 17 years is wild to me, particularly the position he plays," said Weaver, who played seven seasons as a defensive end for the Houston Texans and Ravens from 2002-08. "I mentioned this before: When you have a guy that's had the success he has and is still willing to go out there and work as hard as he does, to me, that provides leadership enough. What you guys don't see is how he affects guys in the locker room and how he's constantly trying to reach out and give to anybody who's willing to listen the wisdom he's acquired throughout all his years, so he's a true force multiplier for us."
Campbell joined the Dolphins with a pretty hefty NFL resume that includes six Pro Bowls, two All-Pro selections and a runner-up finish for NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2017 when he helped the Jacksonville Jaguars get to the AFC Championship Game.
What's missing from his resume is a Super Bowl title, with his best shot coming as a rookie in 2008 as a member of the Arizona Cardinals, who reached the big game but lost against the Pittsburgh Steelers on a last-minute touchdown.
" The one thing we need to do collectively to kind of, to like stamp his career, is get to New Orleans and win a Super Bowl," Weaver said. "And hopefully we can get that done."