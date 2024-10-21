All Dolphins

It's Official: Tua Back at Practice This Week

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa has missed the past four games because of his latest concussion

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) throws the football before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) throws the football before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Tua Tagovailoa is back.

At least, the Miami Dolphins quarterback will be back at practice this week to open his three-week window after being designated to return off injured reserve. Barring any complications, this week the thought is that Tagovailoa will be back in the starting lineup when the Dolphins face the Arizona Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday barring any setbacks.

Head coach Mike McDaniel made the news official during his weekly day-after-the-game media sessioni Monday.

Tagovailoa has missed the past four games because of the concussion he sustained in the Week 2 loss against the Buffalo Bills, his third diagnosed concussion in the past three seasons.

The Dolphins have gone 1-3 in Tagovailoa's absence, defeating the New England Patriots but losing against the Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts while using three other quarterbacks.

This was the longest in-season absence for Tagovailoa, who missed three consecutive games in 2021 and then two in 2022.

In his two starts this season, Tagovailoa completed 64.5 percent of his passes for 483 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions and a passer rating of 78.9. He did have a 300-yard game in the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars when he had completions of 80 yards to Tyreek Hll and 63 yards to Jaylen Waddle.

NO RUSHING THE DECISION

The announcement from McDaniel came after he declined to say last week when Tagovailoa would return to practice and did so again after the 16-10 losss against the Colts, saying he wanted the focus to be on the players who took part in the game.

"Everything's the same," McDaniel said before practice Friday. "There's been no negative. Everything's been positive each and every day. And then, yeah, you'd be right in that I am focused on the Indianapolis Colts, who we play in 48 hours."

McDaniel made his most definitive statement regarding Tua earlier this week when he anticipated his quarterback returning to play in the 2024 season following his third diagnosed concussion in the Week 2 loss against the Buffalo Bills.

Combined with McDaniel providing nothing but positive updates since Tagovailoa was injured and the quarterback joining his teammates on road trips to Seattle and New England, it's been easy to connect the dots and suggest that Tagovailoa's return would come immediately when he's eligible to come off IR.

NO REGRETS ON IR DECISION

McDaniel made clear Friday that he wasn't about to second-guess the decision to place Tagovailoa on injured reserve, sidelining him for a minimum of four games.

"So when you have a timeline that you do you have, like on that week you have to make a decision, you wait all the time you can, and then that decision's driven by medical experts and then, within conjunction of the communication of the whole team and obviously Tua, yeah, when medical experts in a timeline that's not ideal for anyone, say, the best thing would be with the information they had at the moment to do, I'm happy with X [result]," McDaniel said. "Because the idea is that people, especially in the business of having expertise, I don't ask the doctors for play-calling advice, and so I'm not going to supersede a middle class where...like that wouldn't be very smart.

"So once that's determined, when you make that decision that is based upon the information and supported, driven by medical experts, it's easy to; there's no really second-guessing or even evaluation of should we have, should or shouldn't we have. We should have, because of medical expertise. And so, then you take the time to utilize the time, and I think Tua has done a great job of getting something out of a situation that is obviously not ideal. I think you don't get to choose what you go through, but you get to choose how you handle things."

McDaniel said of Tua, "And he's been unbelievably diligent. He's been a leader while doing it, and the right thing for the Dolphins with regard to medical things regarding players is based upon the medical expertise, for sure."

Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of All Dolphins and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

