How Much of the Dolphins Fiasco Is QB-Related?
The Miami Dolphins have tied an unenviable franchise record, one that partially explains the team's forgettable 2-4 start to the 2024 season.
After Tim Boyle's relief appearance for an injured Tyler Huntley during the 16-10 loss against the Indianapolis Colts, the Dolphins now have four quarterbacks with at least 25 pass attempts on the season. It's the most the Dolphins have had ever, matching the "feat" accomplished only one before in franchise history.
That first time came in 1966, which happened to be the Dolphins' first season in the old American Football League and they used Dick Wood, George Wilson Jr., John Stofa and Rick Norton on their way to an 3-11 finish.
The Dolphins have had three different quarterbacks many times, most recently in 2022, but they've upped the ante this season with Tua Tagovailoa, Skylar Thompson, Boyle and Huntley.
The Dolphins have had to make an in-game change because of injury three times — against the Buffalo Bills in Week 2, the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3 and against the Colts — and, probably not coincidentally they're 0-3 in those games.
Having to use four quarterbacks in the first six games alone is the nightmare scenario for every franchise in the NFL, and it's easy to single out as the reason the Dolphins find themselves with a 2-4 record and 10th place in the AFC standings despite having faced the fifth-easiest schedule in the NFL so far based on 2024 records.
But is it that simple?
ALL DOLPHINS QUARTERBACKS WITH POOR PASSER RATINGS
It's fair to suggest the Dolphins would have a better record right now had Tagovailoa been available for any of the past four games, a span during which they went 1-3, but it's also isn't necessarily automatic.
As has been chronicled, the Dolphins offense didn't get off a good start even before Tagovailoa sustained his concussion in the Week 2 Thursday night loss against the Buffalo Bills, and that was a carryover from late last season when the Dolphins scored 62 points in their final four games, including the playoff loss at Kansas City.
Tagovailoa's passer rating before he went down against Buffalo was a mediocre 78.9, though that came mostly because of his three interceptions against the Bills, at least one of which appeared to be caused by a mix-up and/or wrong route by wide receiver Robbie Chosen.
The problem for the Dolphins is that none of the three backups stepped up.
Actually, the Dolphins have gotten remarkably consistent passing from their quarterbacks — but not in a good way.
The four QBs have a passer rating ranging from Huntley's 73.9 to Tua's 78.9. Huntley gets bonus points for his running, so probably ranks as the second-best Dolphins quarterback in 2024, but it's still not been good enough.
The Dolphins remain the lowest-scoring team in the NFL at a paltry 11.7 points per game. Their season high is the 20 they scored in the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Cleveland Browns are the only other NFL team this season that has failed to score at least 21 points in any game.
And, of course, the Dolphins scored as many points in their 2023 home opener against the Denver Broncos as they have in six games this season.
WHAT WENT WRONG?
Of course, the Dolphins have been bitten by bad luck, starting with Tagovailoa's concussion and continuing with Thompson's rib injury in the third quarter of his first start at Seattle and then Huntley's shoulder injury against the Colts on Sunday.
The two big questions here: 1) Did the Dolphins drop the ball in not getting a better No. 2 quarterback in the offseason? 2) Is it possible that Thompson could have improved in his second start had he not gotten injured against the Seahawks?
We already addressed the first issue in a recent column, and it's truly maddening to keep watching other teams win games with backups who were available in the offseason, the latest example being Marcus Mariota replacing Jayden Daniels in the first quarter for the Washington Commanders (with a 10-0) and delivering a strong performance in a 40-7 rout.
That, of course, followed the Green Bay Packers winning two games with Tennessee Titans reject Malik Willis replacing Jordan Love and the Colts winning two games with Joe Flacco at quarterback in place of Anthony Richardson.
The first question bleeds into the second because the reality is that Thompson simply look overwhelmed in his start against Seattle, certainly not like somebody who had been in the system for three years. While that game might have been the worst by the offensive line this season, Thompson just didn't look like the solution that day.
And head coach Mike McDaniel seemed to confirm that idea when he said his plan was to stick with Huntley as the starting quarterback coming out of the bye even if Thompson's ribs no longer were an issue.
THE TEDDY B PRECEDENT
That the offense would crate without Tagovailoa the past four games is an indictment on the personnel decisions of the offseason, an indictment of making the passing game so dependent on Tua's skill set as to make it difficult for another quarterback (particularly a sub-par passer) to run efficiently, or maybe worse another signal that opponents have unlocked to key to stymie the Dolphins offense.
While the Dolphins didn't have success in the won-loss record when Tagovailoa missed four starts during the 2022 regular season, the offense still was able to move the ball with Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback.
Bridgewater couldn't avoid injuries and ended up never playing as much as three full quarters in any game for the Dolphins that season, but he passed for 683 yards in about nine quarters of action, which projects to more than 5,000 yards over a 17-game season.
This isn't to suggest anything other than it's possible for a quarterback other than Tagovailoa to have success in the Mike McDaniel offense — or at least it was in 2022.
Again, that it hasn't been in 2024 is troubling and problematic.
It also suggests the issues the Dolphins are having on offense run deeper than the quarterback position.