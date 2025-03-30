Key Questions for Mike McDaniel at League Meetings
Owners, front office officials and coaches are gathering in Florida for the annual league meetings Sunday through Wednesday. While owners reportedly plan to discuss an 18-game season and vote on banning the tush push, coaches have scheduled sessions with the media Monday and Tuesday.
The Dolphins have signed nearly 20 players since head coach Mike McDaniel spoke with the media at the NFL combine last month, but the roster is far from set. From injury updates to looming roster decisions, McDaniel could clarify a handful of roster-related questions ahead of next month’s draft.
Tua Tagovailoa’s Hip Injury
Miami’s franchise quarterback missed the season’s final two games with a hip injury. General Manager Chris Grier said it wasn’t a long-term concern, but we haven’t gotten an update since January.
Tagovailoa’s 11 games last season were the second-fewest of his career, and he’s played 13 or fewer games in four of five seasons. The addition of Zach Wilson is an upgrade over Skylar Thompson, but the Dolphins will only go as far as Tagovailoa takes them in 2025.
Entering the second year of a four-year, $212.4 million extension, Tagovailoa’s cap hit balloons from $9.5 to $39 million in 2025. The franchise’s largest cap hit by nearly $12 million, Tagovailoa’s health is Miami’s top offseason storyline.
Calais Campbell’s Future/Plans at Defensive Tackle
The Dolphins have holes at several key positions, but there’s a major void in the trenches. Miami re-signed Benito Jones, but the franchise desperately needs more help supporting Zach Sieler on the defensive line.
Campbell started 17 games, recording 52 tackles, five sacks, and five batted passes last season. A disruptive force in his 17th season, his 12 tackles for a loss were his most since 2018. With the talent pool shrinking, Campbell’s return is Miami’s best path to addressing the position this late in free agency.
Miami would love to welcome back Campbell as he contemplates an 18th NFL season. That said, the NFL draft is quickly approaching, and the Dolphins lack the capital to take multiple swings in the early rounds. There’s no denying Campbell’s impact, even at age 39, but how long can the franchise let alternative options pass them by?
Status of the Offensive Line
Keeping Tagovailoa clean and improving on last year’s 4 yards per carry (28th) start up front with the offensive line. The addition of James Daniels on a three-year, $24 million deal was Miami’s largest swing in free agency, but there’s no such thing as too much depth for a franchise that hasn’t had the same five offensive linemen play at least 10 games together since 2022.
The Dolphins have moved players inside to guard in the past, but recent free agent addition Larry Borom has spent 1,834 of his 1,901 career snaps at tackle. Even if Armstead returns (more on this shortly), Miami may prefer keeping Borom outside after the team was down to its fifth option at tackle by Week 15 last season.
The franchise seems comfortable with Aaron Brewer and Andrew Meyer at center. Still, is McDaniel content with Liam Eichenberg and Jackson Carman as two of the top three options at guard?
Terron Armstead’s Return
The Dolphins have $16 million in available salary cap space and 70 players under contract, which includes Terron Armstead’s base salary of $1.2 million.
The franchise benefited from Armstead’s flexibility early in free agency. The 33-year-old adjusted his contract while contemplating retirement. On top of that, McDaniel shared at the combine that the franchise is operating as though he’s planning to retire after 12 years in the league.
Even with Patrick Paul and Austin Jackson, the Dolphins don’t have the depth to turn down Armstead’s services if he wishes to return. This would create a surplus of offensive line talent, but the five-time Pro Bowler’s contract would need restructuring.
There are wide-ranging scenarios between a full-time starter and retirement, but Armstead’s looming decision impacts Miami’s draft strategy and remaining cap space.
State of the Secondary
Jevon Holland’s departure to the New York Giants left Miami’s secondary as a top-heavy unit. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey headlines the group, but there’s not much depth behind the seven-time Pro Bowl selection.
Restricted free agent Kader Kohou is expected to return and start at nickel cornerback. Second-year cornerback Storm Duck, who started three games as an undrafted rookie last season, is the current front-runner for the other boundary cornerback spot. Duck, former second-round pick Cam Smith, free agent addition Artie Burns, and 2023 UDFA Ethan Bonner are all fighting for roles.
At safety, the Dolphins went from a starting tandem with 190 combined starts in Holland and Jordan Poyer to 36 between free agent acquisitions Ashtyn Davis and Ifeatu Melifonwu. The franchise re-signed Elijah Campbell, and 2024 sixth-round pick Patrick McMorris is also a potential option.
While Miami could address safety or corner early in the draft, McDaniel’s perspective on in-house options may hint at which prospects to target at pick 13.