Ranking Dolphins Top 25 Players: A New CB1?
With that in mind, it seems like an excellent time to rank the Dolphins’ top 25 players heading into the 2025 season. This list was voted on by site publisher Alain Poupart (@PoupartNFL), deputy editor Dante Collinelli (@DanteCollinelli) and contributor Jake Mendel (@JMendel94).
The rankings were compiled separately based on a points system. That system awarded 25 points to the first player in each writer’s top 25, 24 to the second player, 23 to the third player, and so on.
15. Kader Kohou, Cornerback
It’s shaping up to be an important season for Kader Kohou. The Dolphins have neglected the cornerback position this offseason and traded Jalen Ramsey, leaving Kohou as the team’s only solid starter.
Regardless of how this season goes, Kohou has made a nice career for himself after going undrafted in 2022. He’s started 38 games in three seasons, including making nine starts last season.
Kohou is a physical presence against the run and incredibly feisty downfield, allowing him to punch above his weight class talent-wise. The interesting question for Kohou is whether he’ll play in the slot or outside.
He made a name for himself in the slot early in his tenure, but he’s played outside a few times in recent seasons, including at the end of last season. In fact, Kohou largely played his best football toward the end of last season on the outside.
It should also be noted that the Dolphins could still bring in a veteran cornerback option. Someone like free agent Rasul Douglas is an outside-only cornerback, so Kohou could play the slot if Douglas is signed.
The Dolphins have also been tied to former Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton, who is a slot-only option. In that case, Kohou would likely be the team’s starting outside option.
Someone with Kohou’s flexibility is nice to have in a season where the team is rebuilding the cornerback room, but having him as the top coverage option is a risk.
While Kohou is a solid player and worthy of this ranking, he can be a bit inconsistent in coverage. His passer rating allowed reached peak levels in 2023 (131), but he dropped it all the way to 79.3 last season.
The Dolphins will have to hope Kohou carries his solid end to last season into this coming year.
