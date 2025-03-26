Lamm Leaves Parting Message for Dolphins, South Florida
Veteran tackle Kendall Lamm is ready to start a new chapter in his football journey, and he officially closed the book on his time with the Miami Dolphins with an Instagram message.
Lamm signed with the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this week after spending the past two-plus seasons in Miami.
His 2024 season ended with a back injury that required surgery and left his NFL future in doubt, particularly after he had signed after re-signing with Miami last offseason that he was headed into the final year of his career.
"If you really know me, you know I'm someone who likes to stay out of the way," Lamm began his Instagram Reel. "(Don't) necessarily like all the attention and being in the limelight. Football is just something that I've always done. When that back procedure took place at the end of the year last year, and I said that this might be my last year playing, I was serious about that. But if you know me, not being able to go out on my terms doesn't sit well with me. So I'm truly thankful for this opportunity.
"But I want everyone in Miami and South Florida to understand I'll forever cherish those times. Those were the best times from a football standpoint of my life, and for everyone in the locker room that I was blessed to be a part of, thank you from the bottom of my heart, South Florieamda will hold a very special place to me extremely for the rest of my life. And I'll ever smile when I think about the times. Thankful for this opportunity in Philadelphia. I'm thankful just to be able to do this again."
The Eagles will become Lamm's fifth NFL team after the Houston Texans (2015-18), Cleveland Browns (2019-20), Tennessee Titans (2021) and Dolphins (2022-24).
He has played 119 NFL games with 44 starts, 16 of those coming with the Dolphins.
LAMM LEAVING NOT A SURPRISE
Free agency wasn't new territory for Lamm, who signed a one-year contract to return to the Dolphins each of the past two offseasons.
The possibility of a third return to the Dolphins seemed to vanish when the team signed swing tackle Larry Borom from the Chicago Bears as a free agent.
Lamm was one of four unrestricted free agents on the Dolphins offensive line along with guards Robert Jones, Liam Eichenberg and Isaiah Wynn, and it absolutely would have made sense for the Dolphins to bring him back for a third full season.
As it stands, Eichenberg is the only one who has been re-signed, with Jones now with the Dallas Cowboys, Lamm with the Eagles, and Wynn still without a team for 2025.
LAMM'S ABBREVIATED 2024 SEASON
Lamm played 15 games with seven starts for the Dolphins last season before ending the season on injured reserve because of that back injury.
After the season, Lamm explained what happened to him on social media, saying a back injury that would require surgery was what landed him on injured reserve.
"It's been among the more trying things that I've had to deal with," Lamm said. "I have a disc in my left side and my back that's bulging into one of my nerves that's causing my entire left side to go numb. It has been one of the more trying things to try to sleep at night. It's been one of the more trying things trying to walk even that Sunday morning before the game, like I could barely feel certain things in my left side. But of course, we do, we try to do what we can for the team, and I know we wanted to make the playoffs, and playing is near and dear to me. It's a sacred thing, so I try my best to do whatever I can to help.
"But at the same time, as I've been told, this is nothing to play with, so the procedure will be done when it's done. And you know, I appreciate all the well wishes and everything. I know I said this might be my last year, and we'll cross that bridge when we get there. I just want my dogs to handle business this Sunday and hopefully get into the playoffs. So God bless you guys. Happy New Year, and take care of yourselves."
Lamm took over at right tackle after Jackson sustained a season-ending knee injury and started seven of the 15 games he played for the Dolphins in 2024, which was his 10th season in the NFL.
He said on social media after re-signing with the Dolphins in the offseason this would be his last season.
The one game Lamm had missed this season came in Week 15 against the Houston Texans because of his back injury, but he was able to play against the San Francisco 49ers the following week and then was removed from the injury report the following week before playing every offensive snap in the 20-3 victory against the Cleveland Browns last Sunday.
DOLPHINS 2025 FREE AGENT SCORECARD
as of Wednesday, March 26, 1:00 PM EDT
AGREED TO TERMS: 12
- QB Zach Wilson (Denver)
- G James Daniels (Pittsburgh)
- OL Larry Borom (Chicago)
- S Ifeatu Melifonwu (Detroit)
- WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (Tennessee)
- S Ashtyn Davis (N.Y. Jets)
- LB K.J. Britt (Tampa Bay)
- RB Alexander Mattison (Las Vegas)
- TE Pharaoh Brown (Seattle)
- P Ryan Stonehouse (Tennessee)
- CB Artie Burns (Seattle)
- LB Willie Gay, Jr. (New Orleans)
RE-SIGNED: 8
- DT Matt Dickerson
- S Elijah Campbell
- OLB Quinton Bell
- LB Tyrel Dodson
- G/T Jackson Carman
- WR Dee Eskridge
- OL Liam Eichenberg
- DT Benito Jones
LOST TO ANOTHER TEAM: 9
- WR Braxton Berrios (Houston)
- G Robert Jones (Dallas)
- S Jevon Holland (N.Y. Giants)
- TE Jack Stoll (New Orleans)
- LB Anthony Walker, Jr. (Tampa Bay)
- DT Da'Shawn Hand (L.A. Chargers)
- CB Siran Neal (San Francisco)
- WR River Cracraft (Seattle)
- T Kendall Lamm (Philadelphia)
REMAINING UFAS: 12
- QB Tyler Huntley
- RB Jeff Wilson, Jr.
- WR Anthony Schwartz
- WR Grant DuBose
- G Isaiah Wynn
- DT Calais Campbell
- EDGE Emmanuel Ogbah
- EDGE Tyus Bowser
- EDGE Cam Brown
- LB Duke Riley
- S Jordan Poyer
- LS Jake McQuaide