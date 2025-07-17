Latest Second-Round Pick Signing Could Help Dolphins End Standoff
The Miami Dolphins and rookie offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea are still in a contract standoff, but there has been some movement in the market for second-round picks.
Alfred Collins, the 43rd player selected in the NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers, agreed to a four-year, $10.3 million contract on Wednesday, which includes more than $9 million in guaranteed money. The contract was 88 percent guaranteed. This could help resolve the differences and get second-round picks under contract.
It is especially meaningful for the Dolphins, who need to get Savaiinaea in camp as he has already been penciled in to start at one of the guard positions. The Dolphins traded up in the draft for the right to select Savaiinaea, as guard has been a problematic position for Miami in recent years.
Until Wednesday, 30 of the 32 second-round picks remained unsigned due to the fact that players were looking to have the fourth year of their contract fully guaranteed.
Dolphins rookies were slated to report to training camp on Tuesday, but Savaiinaea could not attend because he has not signed his rookie contract. However, it's important to note that he is technically not a holdout because he is not signed.
The standoff with second-round picks began when Houston Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins and Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger had their entire rookie deals fully guaranteed. The amount of rookie contracts is set by the Collective Bargaining Agreement, but the amount of guaranteed money is subject to negotiation. Teams were reluctant to guaranteeing the fourth year.
Savaiinaea, the former Arizona product, will get a four-year deal worth $11.3 million. He will also receive a $4.9 million signing bonus. The sole remaining issue is how much of the total contract value will be fully guaranteed. Collins' agreement could help bridge the gap between the Savaiinaea and the Dolphins.
Savaiinaea is the sole Dolphins draftee without a contract. Kenneth Grant, Jordan Phillips, Ollie Gordon, Dante Trader, Jr., Quinn Ewers and Zeek Biggers all inked their deals before rookie minicamp last month.
More Miami Dolphins Coverage