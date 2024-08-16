Major Opportunity for Cam Smith
Despite being the Miami Dolphins' top draft choice in 2023, cornerback Cam Smith did not exactly burst onto the scene.
Smith could not impress former defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. He could not show he was worthy of repetitions in games, as he only had two tackles all season.
To make matters worse, Smith sustained a soft-tissue injury, which caused him to miss some time in training camp this season. The missed time allowed 2023 undrafted free agent Ethan Bonner to get more repetitions. Bonner has played well in Smith's absence.
Fortunately for Smith, new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver gives him a clean slate. He is having a brand new start, and he is thankful for the opportunity he has with Weaver and the Dolphins.
"Kind of just instilling confidence that he knows I'm a baller," Smith said this week after practice. "So just making sure that every day he knows that I'm going to be doing what I'm supposed to do, bringing energy, doing everything I'm supposed to do."
Weaver is sympathetic to what Smith went through last season. He is looking to instill confidence in Smith. He wants him to have every opportunity to succeed,
"So for me and for us, and I think in order to get the best version of him, which we just started to see prior to the injury, he needs to be confident," Weaver said, "He can't be afraid to go out on that practice field and make mistakes and fear repercussions, particularly at the corner spot.
"Take the corner spot out of it — whether it's a corner spot, defensive end, anybody on that football field — if you don't step between those lines with confidence, you don't have a chance. You're already beat. So all I'm challenging Cam is to go out there and be confident, be who you are, have faith in your skills and challenge your receivers. And good things will happen."
With Bonner sidelined this week with an injury, Smith received more repetitions in practice on Wednesday. He also got more work in the joint practice with the Washington Commanders on Thursday, and Smith performed well when called upon.
Smith is scheduled to figure prominently in the game against the Commanders on Saturday night. Smith is looking to put himself in a position to contend for the No. 3 outside cornerback position behind projected starters Jalen Ramsey and Kendall Fuller. Smith knows the game reps will majorly impact his immediate future.
"They're very vital," Smith said. "Just kind of making sure all of the nooks and crannies work itself out throughout the year. This is where you work through everything, see where your mistakes are, see what you lack and all of that stuff. So, it's really good."
Fuller also has confidence in Smith.
"If you can come out here and play with conviction out here on the practice field, you'll be able to learn things that you can or can't do," Fuller said. "I think that is something that Cam [Smith] has been doing, even his first practice back. You could see him showing up all over the tape and things like that, so I'm excited for him."