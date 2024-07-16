Dolphins Training Camp Preview: CB Cam Smith
The Miami Dolphins spent their first selection of the 2023 NFL Draft on second-round pick cornerback Cam Smith. Smith played collegiately at South Carolina and is entering his second season in the NFL.
As a rookie, Smith saw little playtime with the defensive unit. With new coordinator Anthony Weaver joining the Dolphins, his usage could spike in 2024.
- Height: 6-1
- Weight: 180 lbs.
- Exp.: 2 Years
- School: South Carolina
- How Acquired: Drafted in the 2nd round (51st overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft
2023 In Review
Whether it was a combination of not being ready to see NFL action, a coach's preference for former coordinator Vic Fangio, or a combination of both, Smith only saw two percent of defensive snaps last season and a total of 210 on special teams (53%).
Defensively, Smith caught the ball three times, leading to a reception in each occurrence. He ended his rookie year with two tackles. He was active in all but two games and was inactive in Miami's playoff loss to the eventual Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.
Contract/Cap Info
Smith and the Dolphins agreed to a four-year, $7.02 million contract, which includes a $2.11 million signing bonus, $3.93 million guaranteed, with an average annual salary of $1.75 million.
In 2024, Smith will earn a base salary of $1.06 million, a cap hit of $1.59 million, and a dead cap value of $2.65 million (per spotrac.com).
2024 Preview
Smith has an opportunity for a fresh start in training camp with a new leader on the defensive side of the ball. Weaver, a player in the league from 2002-2008, could use a different teaching methodology and technique.
The technique is how to deliver that teaching to his pupils. As social media reported, the news that Fangio would no longer be in Miami caused the Dolphins' defensive backs to celebrate.
In what could be a vastly different look and feel for the Dolphins in the secondary, Smith will battle players like Kader Kohou, Nik Needham, Ethan Bonner, and a group of rookie free agents this summer in camp. That battle could combine slot duties and backing up the top two outside.
At the top of the depth chart is Jalen Ramsey, along with free agent addition Kendall Fuller, who replaces former Dolphins' cornerback, Xavien Howard.
Something of note is Weaver's scheme, which could, at times, see a 3-3-5 look with a trio of safeties on the field. While several Dolphins, like Ramsey, Needham, and Elijah Campbell, could be versatile at corner or safety, this could be relevant for Smith as well.
Should Ramsey and Needham slide to safety at times, it could open a door for Smith, adding to the group's overall versatility and depth.
PREVIOUSLY IN THIS SERIES
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: S Jordan Poyer
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: DT Brandon Pili
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: LB Jaelan Phillips
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: CB Nik Needham
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: CB Siran Neal
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: RB Raheem Mostert
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: RB De'Von Achane
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: RB Salvon Ahmed
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: T Terron Armstead
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: LB Shaquil Barrett
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: WR Odell Beckham Jr.
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: WR Braxton Berrios
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: CB Ethan Bonner
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: OL Aaron Brewer
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: RB Chris Brooks
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: LB Jordyn Brooks
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: DB Elijah Campbell
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: OLB Bradley Chubb
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: TE Tanner Conner
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: OL Lester Cotton
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: WR River Cracraft
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: OL Jack Driscoll
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: OL Liam Eichenberg
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: WR Erik Ezukanma
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: TE Jody Fortson
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: CB Kendall Fuller
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: DT Neville Gallimore
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: DT Da'Shawn Hand
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: DT Jonathan Harris
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: TE Julian Hill
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: S Jevon Holland
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: FB Alec Ingold
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: T Austin Jackson
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: DT Benito Jones
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: OL Robert Jones
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: CB Kader Kohou
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: T Kendall Lamm