Dolphins Release Veteran Defensive Lineman
The Miami Dolphins released former Florida International University defensive tackle Teair Tart on Tuesday morning.
The signing of Benito Jones made Tart expendable. Jones signed with the team last month after playing two seasons in Detroit.
Tart also appeared out of shape and did not have a good training camp. Two weeks ago, the coaching staff called him out for questionable conditioning.
Tart signed with Miami in April. In his career, he has played in 47 NFL games with 36 starts, spending time with the Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans.
For his brief career, Tart recorded 79 tackles (49 solo), 2.5 sacks, one interception, seven passes defensed and one fumble recovery.
The Dolphins had high hopes for Tart, hoping he would become a run-stuffer and fill the voids left by Christian Wilkins and Raekwon Davis in free agency. That never materialized.
The emergence of Jones, who took reps away from Tart, once projected to contribute in 2024 when he was signed this spring, is a promising sign for the team's future. Jones played in 17 games, starting 15, for the Lions as a nose tackle — the position Tart was penciled to play.
Tart did not see action against the Atlanta Falcons Friday night. He also missed practice on Monday before being released on Tuesday.
Jones has been sidelined with a nagging injury for the past few days but had been running with the first team up to that point. Tart could not keep up.
Tart did not have a stellar training camp, as he was not in the best physical condition.
Da'Shawn Hand and Brandon Pili will now compete for the No. 2 nose tackle position behind Jones, who is projected to be the starter.
In practice, Isaiah Mack has also been getting good repetitions at the nose tackle position. He had a very productive game against the Atlanta Falcons on Friday night. Mack had five tackles and a fumble recovery against the Falcons. He clogged up the middle of the line. Mack also put constant pressure on the quarterback.
Mack did not play in 2023 but played in Baltimore for two seasons with defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver. Before that, he spent a year in New England and two seasons with the Tennessee Titans.