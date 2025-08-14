McDaniel Provides New Plan for Dolphins Starters in Preseason Week 2
Miami Dolphins head coach seems to have changed his mind about whether the starting group will play in Saturday’s preseason game against the Detroit Lions.
"As of right now, I'm not planning on playing the ones in the game,” McDaniel told reporters on Thursday. “This practice does participate in the overall final assessment, which I'll make with the coaching staff tomorrow. But as of right now, I went into this practice planning for the ones not to play.”
This is a change from McDaniel’s comments following the team’s game against the Bears. Miami’s starters played to varying degrees in that game, most of them getting roughly one to two series. Rookie starters Jonah Savaiianaea and Kenneth Grant got extended action in the first half.
McDaniel did say he wanted to see how joint practice with the Lions went before making a decision, and all reports indicate it did not go well on Wednesday.
Most players who spoke following practice, including quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, described it as a frustrating practice for the whole team. It’s unclear how much that influenced McDaniel’s decision, especially considering the Dolphins have a chance to bounce back on Thursday.
Against the Bears, Tagovailoa played in one series and looked sharp despite missing his top targets. Tua finished completing five of six passes for 27 yards and an 85.4 passer rating.
This was the first time Tagovailoa played in the preseason opener since the 2021 season, and he was pretty efficient on his only drive.
Playing a good chunk of the starters in multiple games would be a change of pace for the Dolphins under McDaniel. He’s mostly leaned toward sitting starters in the preseason, but the team is trying to institute a new culture this season, so it’s not surprising to see them get more work.
Although the current plan is to keep the starters out against the Lions, McDaniel has hinted he would consider playing them in the final game, too.
“Those extra game reps are super valuable. I haven't planned out exactly,” McDaniel said following the Bears game. “I like to see where our numbers are at and how things go in practices, but I don't think that will be the last that we'll see of them, whether that's this week or the following week or maybe a little of both. It'll probably be one game, but I'm keeping my mind open for all things.”
The last preseason game is typically reserved for players competing for a roster spot to get a final push toward their case, whether on their current team or a future one.
More Miami Dolphins Coverage