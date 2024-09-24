McDaniel Understands Play-Calling Questions
After their dismal 24-3 loss against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3, the Miami Dolphins found themselves with the dubious distinction of being the lowest-scoring team in the NFL.
Perhaps more significantly, the slow start continued a trend that began late last season, a trend that has prompted questions as to whether opposing defenses have solved the Dolphins offense and figured out how to stop it.
Counting their final three games of the 2023 regular season, their playoff loss at Kansas City, and their 2024 games against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Buffalo Bills and Seattle Seahawks, the Dolphins have averaged 13.6 points per game and have three outings (out of seven) with 10 points or less.
Naturally, a lot of questions are being asked, and they're not all about the quarterback position and Tua Tagovailoa's recent concussion in Week 2.
One of those questions is whether McDaniel ever would consider reliquinshing his play-calling duties, which he's handled throughout his entire time as Dolphins head coach.
McDaniel always is very meticulous with his answers during his media sessions, but he was even more measured than usual when he addressed this topic.
“I think I'm a veteran enough to the National Football League that I expect to field those types of questions randomly when your production isn't near what anyone wants," McDaniel began. "So I think it's important as a head coach and leader to take accountability for all decisions made and then as well as like, you know, what if we had numerous touchdowns that were terribly timed play calls that players just made right? I think you have to ... I don't just make that assessment. I think it'd be incredibly irresponsible if I just went with the results.
"So I think every time that I call plays, I'm de facto doing so in in the light that I think it's the best for the team. The game is not about me. That's first and foremost. The cost of the television packages to watch the games would be a lot less if people were trying to watch me. Inherently I take the responsibility super serious and every time that I'm calling the game it's based upon doing the best for the team and the second ... I wouldn't hesitate to change that procedure because it is my call. I would change it in a heartbeat if I thought somebody else gave the team a better chance to win. So ultimately, you just have to be fully accountable for every decision you make, knowing what the results could be anyway. And I'm fully accepting of that.”
OTHER DOLPHINS PLAY-CALLER OPTIONS
Based on how McDaniel talked about calling plays early in his Dolphins tenure, it says here it would take a lot for him to voluntarily give up that role. And it also doesn't fit GM Chris Grier's profile or that of owner Stephen Ross to demand that McDaniel relinquish that role, although it could be that all bets are off at some point if the offensive results continue to disappoint.
One thing for sure, if it ever came to McDaniel giving up play-calling duties, there wouldn't be a lack of options as an alternative.
We can start with offensive coordinator Frank Smith, who has collaborated with McDaniel for the past two-plus seasons. Smith also was the run game coordinator for the L.A. Chargers in 2021, but he hasn't full-blown play-calling responsibilities since 2009 when he was the offensive coordinator at Butler University.
Then there's QB coach Darrell Bevell, who has been an offensive coordinator for four different NFL teams, the latest the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021.
Associate head coach/running backs coach Eric Studesville also has been a run game coordinator and he was co-offensive coordinator (with George Godsey) for the Dolphins in 2021.
Based on the credentials, Bevell would seem to be the logical choice here.
But that's only is a switch is made, and again we'd consider very unlucky to happen. But the calls for it and the questions about it absolutely — as McDaniel is fully aware — will keep coming if the offense doesn't turn things around.