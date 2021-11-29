Dolphins 2021 Week 12 Snap Counts ... And What They Mean

The playing time analysis for the game against the Carolina Panthers, with thoughts on Hunter Long, Noah Igbinoghene, Phillip Lindsay and many more

Because of the blowout victory against the Carolina Panthers, the playing time was a lot more spread out than usual for the Miami Dolphins in Week 12.

For starters, only three non-specialists didn't see any action on offense or defense, which is at least half the usual number.

Part of that was Carolina's final drive, which began with under 4 minutes left in a 33-10 game, and the move to take all the front-line defensive players out at that point.

It's why Jevon Holland, Byron Jones, Jerome Baker and Xavien Howard ended up playing 45 snaps after being on the field for every play up to that point.

It also gave a chance for three players to get 10 snaps on defense, including 2020 first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene, who also played 18 special snaps on the day. The other day were DBs Sheldrick Redwine and Javaris Davis, who both were elevated from the practice squad Saturday.

This marked the NFL debut for Davis, the cousin of 2009 Dolphins first-round pick Vontae Davis.

For Igbinoghene, this marked only the second time he's gotten snaps on defense this season after he played 66 snaps in the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, England, in October.

Additionally, special teams captain Clayton Fejedelem played six snaps on defense, matching his season high first set at Tampa Bay on Oct. 10. Fejedelem has played two snaps on defense outside of the Tampa Bay and Carolina games.

Others who got considerable playing time on defense were Andrew Van Ginkel and Emmanuel Ogbah, who each played 43 snaps. On the flip side, Vince Biegel played only one snap at linebacker after being signed to the active roster last week, though he played a heavy role on special teams with 22 snaps. matching Fejedelem for team-high honors in that department.

It's an indication of why Biegel was signed to the active roster after Brennan Scarlett was placed on IR.

OFFENSIVE THOUGHTS

On offense, we have to start with rookie tight end Hunter Long since so many fans were longing to see him get back into the lineup.

Well, Long played 24 snaps against Carolina in the absence of Adam Shaheen because of a knee injury and filled Shaheen's role as a blocking tight end. In those 24 snaps, Long was not targeted once in the passing game.

Center Austin Reiter missed a snap because of an injury early in the fourth quarter, but he was able to return the next time the Dolphins had the ball.

At running back, the snaps were spread out behind Myles Gaskin, though it was telling that Phillip Lindsay ended up with the second-highest number (15) after being with the team only four days.

At wide receiver, Albert Wilson again had the second-highest number of snaps after Jaylen Waddle with 35, though Preston Williams (23) and Mack Hollins (19) also got some looks.

SPECIAL TEAMS ONLY

The three non-specialists who didn't get a snap on offense or defense were tight end Cethan Carter, and guards Solomon Kindley and Robert Jones.

The only player who was active but didn't get into the game was backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett.