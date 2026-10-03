Setting the Stage for the Dolphins-Vikings Week 4 Matchup

The Miami Dolphins again will be looking for their first victory of the Jon-Eric Sullivan/Jeff Hafley era when they face the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday.

Here's all the pertinent info for this Week 4 Dolphins-Vikings matchup:

MIAMI DOLPHINS (0-3) vs. MINNESOTA VIKINGS (3-0)

DATE: Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026

TIME: 4:05 p.m. ET

SITE: U.S. Bank Stadium; Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV: FOX

Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (color analyst), Allison Williams (sideline)

FanDuel line: Vikings by 10.5 (over/under 38.5)

FINAL INJURY REPORT

Dolphins — EDGE Robert Beal Jr. (hamstring), WR Caleb Douglas (ankle) and CB Storm Duck (knee/Achilles) are OUT

Vikings — CB Charles Demmings (hamstring), WR Justin Jefferson (ankle) and P Brett Thorson (right hamstring) are OUT

SERIES HISTORY

Regular season series history: Dolphins lead 7-6

Last five meetings:

Oct. 16, 2022 at Miami — Vikings 24, Dolphins 16

Dec. 16, 2018 at Minnesota— Vikings 41, Dolphins 17

Dec. 21, 2014 at Miami — Dolphins 37, Vikings 35

Sept. 19, 2010 at Minnesota — Dolphins 14, Vikings 10

Nov. 19, 2006 at Miami — Dolphins 24, Vikings 20

Dolphins' largest margin of victory: 17 (1988 at Miami; Dolphins 24, Vikings 7)

Dolphins' largest margin of defeat: 24 (2018 at Minnesota; Vikings 41, Dolphins 17)

Highest-scoring matchup: 73 points (1994 at Minnesota; Vikings 38, Dolphins 35)

Lowest-scoring matchup: 20 points (2000 at Minnesota; Vikings 13, Dolphins 7)

Former Vikings players with the Dolphins:

WR Jaelan Reagor (PS)

Former Vikings coaches with the Dolphins:

None

Former Dolphins players with the Vikings:

LB Andrew Van Ginkel, OLB Kyle Van Noy, pass game coordinator/QB coach Josh McCown

Former Dolphins coaches with the Vikings:

Defensive coordinator Brian Flores, assistant head coach Frank Smith, defensive pass game coordinator/DB coach Gerald Alexander

INSIDE THE MATCHUP

VIKINGS SCOUTING REPORT

The Vikings are one of the five 3-0 teams around the NFL and it's pretty astounding how they've gotten there considering their offense is ranked last in the league after failing to reach even 250 yards in any of the games. Minnesota is winning because of its defense, which has produced 14 sacks, 37 QB hits and six takeaways in those three games against the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. QB Kyler Murray returned to action after missing the Week 2 game against the Bears because of a concussion, but again it's the defense orchestrated by former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores that's been the big story.

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WHY THE DOLPHINS WILL WIN ...

The Dolphins are double-digit underdogs for a third consecutive game, but there might be reason to question that line here given the Vikings' porous showing on offense — particularly with Justin Jefferson ruled out Friday. After a lightning-quick first touchdown drive, the Dolphins defense pretty much controlled the high-powered Kansas City offense last week, so there's reason to believe it could duplicate that performance over a full game. The Dolphins still don't have a sack on the season, but they're due and maybe even just pressure on Kyler Murray creates a key turnover or two. It's really hard to picture the Dolphins winning this game with their offense, but simply not turning the ball over could help keep them in the game.

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WHY THE DOLPHINS WILL LOSE ...

The matchup between the Vikings defense and Dolphins offense looks pretty scary at first glance, in large part because of the absence of running back De'Von Achane to keep Brian Flores from maybe all-out attacking as he likes to do. QB Malik Willis was pressured pretty regularly in the first two games, though the line did a much better job against Kansas City last week. Still, the Dolphins haven't seen the kind of relentless blitzing and pass rushing they're likely to see in this game. The Dolphins have yet to top 13 points so far this season, and it's really difficult to see them doing it against the Vikings.

FINAL DOLPHINS-VIKINGS PREDICTION

Just looking at a 3-0 team going against an 0-3 team, the initial reflex is to predict an easy victory for the Vikings. Except that the Vikings aren't necessarily a great 3-0 team with all their offensive issues. So the idea that they're going to blow out the Dolphins, as talent-deprived as Miami might be, just doesn't fly from here. Minnesota likely will win, but it says here the Dolphins manage to keep it close. Final Prediction: Vikings 13, Dolphins 10

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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