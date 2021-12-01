Breaking Down the First Week 13 Injury Report

Brandon Jones and Adam Shaheen returned to practice after missing the Carolina game, but the Dolphins have new injuries to monitor

The first injury report for Week 13 once again featured a lot of names for the Miami Dolphins, though a fourth of them once again involved a rest day for veterans.

Starting right tackle Jesse Davis did not practice Wednesday with that rest day, while cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Byron Jones both were limited. Howard and Jones both were limited also with a rest day last Wednesday before the game against the Carolina Panthers.

Along with Davis, cornerback Trill Williams was the other player on the active roster who did not practice, and that was because of a hamstring injury that kept him out of the Carolina game.

Safety Brandon Jones (ankle/elbow) and tight end Adam Shaheen (knee) also missed the Carolina game because of injuries, but both practiced on a limited basis Wednesday.

There were three other players who were limited: G Rob Hunt (back), RB Phillip Lindsay (ankle) and OLB Jaelan Phillips (hip). Because the Dolphins didn't report any injuries in the press box during the Carolina game and none of the players were on the injury report last week, it's likely the injuries occurred in practice Wednesday, so those three situations will bear watching over the next two days.

Finally, the injury report included three players who were full participants: S Jevon Holland (ankle), WR Jaylen Waddle (glute) and WR Preston Williams (knee).

GIANTS INJURY REPORT

The Giants' injury report was even more difficult to decipher because it was based on an estimation after the team conducted a walk-through.

The injury report featured nine players, eight who were listed as "did not participate."

Interestingly enough, the one player who was listed as limited was quarterback Daniel Jones, who reports Tuesday suggested he would have to miss the game because of a neck injury.

The eight listed as DNP included 2021 first-round pick WR Kadarius Toney (oblique/quad) and veteran TE Kyle Rudolph (ankle), along with LB Trent Harris (ankle), FB Cullen Gillespie (calf), DB Adoree Jackson (quad), WR John Ross (illness), WR Sterling Shepherd (quad) and TE Kaden Smith (knee).