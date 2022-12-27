Dolphins Activate Eichenberg

The 2021 second-round pick has been out since Week 8

Offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg is back on the Miami Dolphins active roster.

The team announced Tuesday it had activated Eichenberg from IR, ahead of the deadline to make a decision on his status for the rest of the 2022 season.

To make room for Eichenberg on the 53-man roster, the Dolphins placed running back Myles Gaskin.

THE STATUS OF THE DOLPHINS OFFENSIVE LINE

The return of Eichenberg gives the Dolphins a total of nine offensive linemen on the active roster and will create a decision for the starting lineup.

Eichenberg started the first eight games of the 2022 season at left guard before he sustained a knee injury in the 31-27 victory against the Detroit Lions.

He practiced the past three weeks and the Dolphins had until Wednesday to activate him or keep him on IR for the rest of the season.

Head coach Mike McDaniel has said more than once since Eichenberg was injured that he was playing his best football of the season before his injury, which would suggest he's likely to regain his starting spot in the lineup.

In Eichenberg's absence, second-year player Robert Jones has started at left guard and he has, by all accounts, done a solid job.

But the same could have been said for veteran Brandon Shell when he filled in for right tackle Austin Jackson, who regained his starting job after getting off IR — though he was injured again in his first game back.

Along with Eichenberg, Jones and Shell, the Dolphins offensive line also includes Terron Armstead, Connor Williams, Robert Hunt, Michael Deiter, Eric Fisher and Greg Little.

GASKIN'S ROLE GREATLY REDUCED

Gaskin led the team in rushing in both 2020 and 2021, but he appeared in only four games all season and had only 10 carries (good for 26 yards).

His last game was against the Buffalo Bills in Week 15 when he played only six snaps, all on special teams.

Gaskin was inactive against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday after being listed as questionable with an illness that surfaced Friday.

But Gaskin clearly was the fourth running back on the depth chart behind Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr. and Salvon Ahmed.

The Dolphins also have running back La'Mical Perine on the practice squad should a need arise at the position.

