Breaking Down the Final Week 4 Dolphins-Bills Injury Report

The Miami Dolphins' final injury report for their Week 4 showdown against the Buffalo Bills ended up with five players with game status designations, one of which already was known.

Outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips (oblique) will miss his second game in three weeks after he was ruled out, as head coach Mike McDaniel indicated before practice Friday.

Four others were listed as questionable, including tackle Terron Armstead who told reporters after practice he "definitely" was playing despite nursing back/ankle/knee issues and being limited Thursday and Friday after not working Wednesday.

Also listed as questionable were center Connor Williams (groin), S DeShon Elliott (ankle/groin) and RB Salvon Ahmed (groin).

If Williams can't play, then look for Liam Eichenberg to start at center in place. Ahmed was inactive against Denver last Sunday, paving the way for rookie De'Von Achane to have his huge performance against the Broncos.

If Elliott ends up being inactive, that could pave the way for two-year starter Brandon Jones to get his first start of the season after working his way back from a torn ACL since the start of training camp.

The four players listed as questionable were limited in practice Friday.

Wide receivers River Cracraft and Erik Ezukanma were removed from the injury report Friday because they were placed on IR and Reserve/Non-Football Injury and no longer are part of the 53-man roster.

CB Eli Apple and the three tight ends on the active roster — Durham Smythe, Tyler Kroft and Julian Hill — were full participants in practice Friday and did not get game status designations, meaning they're good to go.

BILLS INJURY REPORT

The Bills had only one player receive a game status designation, but it was a big one, with safety Jordan Poyer ruled out because of a knee injury.

In his absence, free agent acquisition Taylor Rapp is expected to start alongside veteran Micah Hyde.

The injury also means that fellow safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest in that Monday night game late last season at Cincinnati, is expected to make his first appearance of the season after being inactive for Buffalo's first three games.