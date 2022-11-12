Dolphins-Browns Predictions Roundup

The Miami Dolphins will look to move their record to 7-3 in the 2022 season when they face the Cleveland Browns at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

The Dolphins will enter the game as 3.5-point favorites, according to the SI Sportsbook.

Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game:

CBS Sports

Pete Prisco

Analysis: "The Browns are coming off a bye with a tough trip to face a hot team. The Dolphins are rolling on offense, which will present a challenge for a Browns team that has struggled on defense. Miami's defense isn't playing that well either. Look for a lot of points, but Miami wins it."

Prediction: Dolphins 34, Browns 27

Will Brinson

Analysis: "Jacoby Brissett revenge game?!? It's probably a stretch but the Browns might need Brissett to show up in the pass game against a Dolphins defense that's only really been burnt in the rush game twice, versus Lamar Jackson (119 yards) and Justin Fields (178 yards). If Miami can bottle up Nick Chubb here and make Cleveland one dimensional, the Dolphins could roll with Tua Tagovailoa cooking in the pass game and Tyreek Hill threatening to set receiving records."

Prediction: Dolphins 31, Browns 24

Pro Football Network

Analysis: "What to make of the Dolphins? They’ve won three straight and haven’t lost a game this year in which Tua Tagovailoa has started and finished. But they haven’t been super-impressive for more than a month. Their recent winning streak has come against three of the seven worst teams in the league. The Dolphins have been outscored by teams currently with winning records by 24 points this year. Their offense is spectacular — first in yards per pass (8.2), second in yards per play (6.3) and goal-to-go (92.3%), and sixth in the red zone (69%), but their defense is bad and, even with Bradley Chubb aboard, is showing little signs of improvement. Miami allowed Justin Fields to gain the most rushing yards by a quarterback in a regular season game in NFL history in Week 9 (178), and are a sieve on both third downs (holding opponents to 44.7%) and in the red zone (70%). Coming off a bye, the Browns should be rested and ready to build on their Halloween massacre of the Bengals. The Browns are probably better than their 3-5 record. They rank in the top 10 league-wide in yard differential, yards gained per play, and offensive EPA. Cleveland’s issue is the same as Miami’s: defense. Regardless of what the records say, these are two evenly-matched teams."

Adam H. Beasley Prediction: Dolphins 25, Browns 24

Dalton Miller Prediction: Dolphins 35, Browns 24

Dallas Robinson Prediction: Dolphins 31, Browns 26

The Sporting News

Analysis: "Here is the shootout of the day. Both teams allow 24.9 points per game. Jacoby Brissett, who played for Miami last season, should have some success through the air. Cleveland's pass defense, however, will have too many breakdowns against Miami's high-powered passing game around Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. The over (48.5) looks almost too easy."

Prediction: Dolphins 38, Browns 33

NBC Sports

Analysis: "Cleveland, fresh off their bye week, is looking to continue building momentum after beating Cincinnati, handily, the week before. Miami's defense has a ton of question marks, but it might not matter as long as the Dolphins' offense is playing this well. I'm not sure Cleveland's offense, even on their best day, can keep up with Miami right now."

Ethan Cadeaux prediction: Dolphins 38, Browns 16

Matt Weyrich prediction: Dolphins 33, Browns 21

FOX Sports

Analysis: "This one is easy. The Dolphins are the superior team in every phase, even with their weak defense. I think Miami walks away with a comfortable win."

Prediction: Dolphins 31, Browns 24

Pro Football Talk

Mike Florio

Analysis: "The team that wanted to trade for Deshaun Watson last year faces the team that did. Without Watson on the field, yet."

Prediction: Dolphins 31, Browns 24

Michael David Smith

Analysis: "The Dolphins’ fast receivers will prove to be too much for the Browns’ secondary in a high-scoring game."

Prediction: Dolphins 35, Browns 28

NFL.com

Analysis: "I appreciate the Dolphins bringing all of us back to the good old days of 2020, when points were scored at a record pace. My prediction here isn’t just based on Mike McDaniel creating open receivers for his team and confusion for opponents, two things we should see plenty of against the Browns -- it’s also based on a disappointing Miami defense with a scheme and secondary that have fallen flat, especially against the pass. That should lead to another shootout, which the Dolphins have become experts at winning."

Prediction: Dolphins 37, Browns 34

SI Fan Nation All Dolphins

Analysis: "The Dolphins have a chance to head into their bye on a major roll if they can make it four in a row to get to 7-3 on the season, and there's some good mojo happening lately that has helped the team squeak out close games — such as the DPI not called at the end of the Chicago game. These are two offenses with contrasting styles, but both very good at what they do. In the end, though, it's easy to see the Dolphins defense coming up with a key stop or takeaway to help the team continue its impressive run."

Prediction: Dolphins 27, Browns 24

