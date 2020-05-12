AllDolphins
Was Dolphins Summer Scrimmage in the Plans?

Alain Poupart

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores declared last summer he liked what his team got out of joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and it looked like it could happen again this year until the coronavirus pandemic changed the way of life around the world and around the NFL.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said in a video conference call Tuesday he had discussions early in the offseason with both the Dolphins and Bills about holding joint practices before a preseason game.

The Dolphins are scheduled to play at Atlanta in Week 1 of the preseason, Aug. 13-17. Atlanta plays at Buffalo in Week 2, Aug. 20-24.

“If those guidelines are in place that we’re able to, we will," Quinn said. "And obviously, if they’re not, we won’t.”

The Dolphins practiced two days with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa before the teams' game at Raymond James Stadium last August.

"It’s a good opportunity for us to work against a new team, a new unit, a new scheme and not the same things we’ve been seeing throughout training camp," Flores said last year. "It’s good. It’s really good. New coverages, new fronts, new everything. It’s a good learning opportunity for us and you have to make adjustments on the fly. I think you need that. We need that as a team. That’s what games are like at times."

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said after the joint practices last year he'd like to have those on an annual basis, but the Dolphins aren't scheduled to face Tampa Bay in the preseason in 2020.

Prior to last year, the Dolphins had joint practices with the Carolina Panthers in 2015 and with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017, both times on the road.

During his video conference call, Quinn also talked about defensive end Charles Harris, who the Dolphins traded to the Falcons for a seventh-round pick in the 2021 draft 10 days ago.

“We want him as part of our rotation in the defensive line, specifically at defensive end,” Quinn said. “We want to get him in, get to know the guys, get to know the program and get the best version of him. We’re still learning him,  What’s the best weight for him so he can really explode and be at his best? ... I’ve been very impressed with him at the start. Getting to know the guys, getting connected. He’s been a good addition for us.”

Why Tagovailoa already is the fans' favorite in Miami

Miami Dolphins fans have been longing for a franchise quarterback for a long time, and they're already sold on Tua Tagovailoa being the answer

Alain Poupart

Breaking down the Dolphins' three-game home stretch in 2020

The Miami Dolphins will be one of 10 teams to have a three-game home stretch in 2020, and history suggests that could mean good things are in store

Alain Poupart

Footballfan55

Dolphins sign a second-round pick

The Miami Dolphins are keeping busy signing draft picks and they've now come to terms with one of their second-round picks

Alain Poupart

Ranking the AFC East quarterback situations

The Miami Dolphins made a big move in the offseason when they drafted Tua Tagovailoa and that might have given them the best quarterback situation in the AFC East

Alain Poupart

Tua signs rookie contract with Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins signed another draft pick Monday, and this time it was quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

Alain Poupart

Should the Dolphins pursue Larry Warford?

The Miami Dolphins rebuilt their offensive line in the offseason, but three-time Pro Bowl selection Larry Warford could be the finishing touch

Alain Poupart

supernintimdo

Tagovailoa delivers major gift on Mother's Day

Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said during the combine one of his goals was to change his family members' lives, and he provided an example on Mother's Day

Alain Poupart

Ranking the top Dolphins stories of the week

The biggest Miami Dolphins stories of the week included the passing of Don Shula, the regular season schedule and Tua Tagovailoa getting his jersey number

Alain Poupart

Dolphins sign another rookie draft pick

The Miami Dolphins signed long-snapper Blake Ferguson to his rookie contract to cap a week where he got his old number back

Alain Poupart

The Dolphins and the strength of schedule analysis

The Miami Dolphins have the third-toughest schedule in the NFL in 2020, but a deeper analysis offers a different look at the numbers

Alain Poupart