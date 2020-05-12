Dolphins head coach Brian Flores declared last summer he liked what his team got out of joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and it looked like it could happen again this year until the coronavirus pandemic changed the way of life around the world and around the NFL.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said in a video conference call Tuesday he had discussions early in the offseason with both the Dolphins and Bills about holding joint practices before a preseason game.

The Dolphins are scheduled to play at Atlanta in Week 1 of the preseason, Aug. 13-17. Atlanta plays at Buffalo in Week 2, Aug. 20-24.

“If those guidelines are in place that we’re able to, we will," Quinn said. "And obviously, if they’re not, we won’t.”

The Dolphins practiced two days with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa before the teams' game at Raymond James Stadium last August.

"It’s a good opportunity for us to work against a new team, a new unit, a new scheme and not the same things we’ve been seeing throughout training camp," Flores said last year. "It’s good. It’s really good. New coverages, new fronts, new everything. It’s a good learning opportunity for us and you have to make adjustments on the fly. I think you need that. We need that as a team. That’s what games are like at times."

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said after the joint practices last year he'd like to have those on an annual basis, but the Dolphins aren't scheduled to face Tampa Bay in the preseason in 2020.

Prior to last year, the Dolphins had joint practices with the Carolina Panthers in 2015 and with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017, both times on the road.

During his video conference call, Quinn also talked about defensive end Charles Harris, who the Dolphins traded to the Falcons for a seventh-round pick in the 2021 draft 10 days ago.

“We want him as part of our rotation in the defensive line, specifically at defensive end,” Quinn said. “We want to get him in, get to know the guys, get to know the program and get the best version of him. We’re still learning him, What’s the best weight for him so he can really explode and be at his best? ... I’ve been very impressed with him at the start. Getting to know the guys, getting connected. He’s been a good addition for us.”