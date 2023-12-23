Setting the Stage for the Dolphins-Cowboys Week 16 Matchup

The Miami Dolphins will look to go to 11-4 on the season when the face the Dallas Cowboys at Hard Rock Stadium

The Miami Dolphins will look to improved to 11-4 on the season and move closer to the AFC East title and the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs when they face the Dallas Cowboys at at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

Here's all the pertinent info for this Week 16 Dolphins-Cowboys matchup:

MIAMI DOLPHINS (10-4) vs. DALLAS COWBOYS (10-4)

DATE: Sunday, Dec. 24

TIME: 4:25 p.m. ET

SITE: Hard Rock Stadium; Miami Gardens, Fla.

WEATHER FORECAST: The temperature between 4 and 8 p.m. in Miami Gardens will be between 72-75 degrees, according to AccuWeater, with cloudy skies and a chance of rain ranging from 4 to 36 percent depending on the hour. The wind is expected to ranged from 10-15 mph with gusts up to 27 mph.

TV: FOX

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (color analyst), Erin Andrews (sideline), Tom Rinaldi (sideline)

STREAMING: fuboTV (start your free trial)

SI Sportsbook betting line: Dolphins by 1.5 (over/under 49.5)

Final Injury Report:

Dolphins — G Robert Hunt (hamstring) is out; DB Elijah Campbell (knee), WR Tyreek Hill (ankle), S Jevon Holland (knees), CB Xavien Howard (thigh), OL Austin Jackson (oblique), DE Emmanuel Ogbah (hamstring) and RB Cam Smith (hamstring) are questionable.

Cowboys — DT Johnathan Hankins (knee/ankle) is out; T Tyron Smith (back) is doubtful; S Malik Hooker (ankle), G Zack Martin (thigh), DE Viliami Fehoko (knee) and T Matt Waletzko (shoulder) are questionable.

DOLPHINS-COWBOYS REGULAR SEASON HISTORY

Series history: Teams tied 7-7

Last five meetings:

Sept. 22, 2019 at Dallas — Cowboys 31, Dolphins 6

Nov. 22, 2015 at Miami — Cowboys 24, Dolphins 14

Nov. 24, 2011 at Dallas — Cowboys 20, Dolphins 19

Sept. 16, 2007 at Miami — Cowboys 37, Dolphins 20

Nov. 27, 2003 at Dallas — Dolphins 40, Cowboys 21

Dolphins' largest margin of victory: 19 (2003 at Dallas; Dolphins 40, Cowboys 21)

Dolphins' largest margin of defeat: 25 (2019 at Dallas; Cowboys 31, Dolphins 6)

Highest-scoring matchup: 61 points (2003 at Dallas; Dolphins 40, Cowboys 21)

Lowest-scoring matchup: 20 points (1999 at Dallas; Cowboys 20, Dolphins 0)

Former Cowboys players with the Dolphins:

QB Mike White (2018), WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. (2018-21)

Former Cowboys coaches with the Dolphins:

None

Former Dolphins players with the Cowboys:

CB Noah Igbinoghene, DB coach Al Harris, assistant special teams coach Rayna Stewart

Former Dolphins coaches with the Cowboys:

Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn

-------------------------------------------------------------------

COWBOYS SCOUTING REPORT

There are an awful lot of similarities between this Dallas Cowboys team and the Dolphins, obviously starting with an identical record. But they're also both explosive teams offensively with some elite talent on defense who have been questioned by the lack of a signature win away from home. Dallas is 0-3 on the road against teams with a winning record, the latest loss a humbling 31-10 pounding at the hands of the Buffalo Bills last Sunday. The Cowboys did defeat the Philadelphia Eagles, but they likely won't be discussed as legit Super Bowl contenders until they can get that big win on the road.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL WIN ...

It's too simplistic to suggest the Dolphins will win because they're facing the Cowboys in Miami, and they're really good at home and Dallas is really bad on the road — even though it wouldn't be totally crazy. More tangibly, the Dolphins will win because their defense is performing at a clearly higher level than that of Dallas at this time, therefore they're better equipped to be the team most successful at slowing the other's high-octane offense. If you think about it, that Dolphins defense has been absolutely lights out since Jalen Ramsey entered the lineup with the exception of the four-minute blip against the Tennessee Titans in the Week 14 Monday night game. On the other side, it does appear as though Tyreek Hill will be back, but even if he isn't, the Dolphins showed against the Jets last Sunday they can make it work without him — even if it does look a bit different.

THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL LOSE ...

Maybe it's as simple as the Cowboys being due for a big performance on the road, particularly after being embarrassed at Buffalo. It should be noted that the Cowboys had won five in a row prior to that game, including that 20-point spanking of the Eagles in Dallas only seven days earlier. Of course, one could point out that five-game winning streak included four home games with the one on the road coming against the lowly Carolina Panthers, but the bottom line is the Cowboys have shown they can play high-end football. As overwhelming as the Dolphins' defensive performance against the Jets was, it should be noted this Dallas offensive line is a lot more capable, even if left tackle Tyron Smith winds up sitting out with a back injury. On the other side, Dallas has a terrific pass rush and it could put some stress on the Dolphins' battered offensive line, not to mention an opportunistic back end led by cornerback DaRon Bland and his eight interceptions, five of them pick-sixes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FINAL DOLPHINS-COWBOYS PREDICTION

This is a fascinating matchup given the similarities and the stakes, with each team going for a division title and a chance to end irritating narratives about not being able to beat good teams on the road (for Dallas) or good teams period (for the Dolphins). It's also the Dolphins game with the lowest point spread this season, tied with the Week 9 game against the Chiefs in Germany and the outcome in that one was in doubt until the very end. It wouldn't be a surprise for another nail-biter to unfold here, but there's also enough firepower on each side for this game to get out of control if one team gets some breaks. This is the first Dolphins home game this season where we can't say they absolutely should win, but it says here they'll stay on track for all their goals. But it won't be easy. Final score: Dolphins 27, Cowboys 24