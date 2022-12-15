Wednesday Dolphins Notebook: Pro Bowl Voting, Practice Squad Moves, and More

Fan voting for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games ends Thursday, but ahead of that the NFL released the latest results, and Tua Tagovailoa still is the leading vote-getter in the league.

The Miami Dolphins quarterback had 182,118 votes as of Wednesday at noon ET, almost 5,000 votes more than Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (177,163).

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was fifth among vote-getters with 168,503 votes, behind Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs TE Travis Kelce.

Along with Tagovailoa and Hill, fullback Alec Ingold and tackle Terron Armstead also lead the AFC at their position in the fan voting.

It should be noted that long-snapper Blake Ferguson was overtaken since the latest results by none other than his brother Reid, who plays for the Bills.

Pro Bowl Games Vote presented by Castrol will continue online and on web-enabled mobile phones at www.nfl.com/pro-bowl-games/vote or on club sites through Thursday. Fans can vote as often as they would like.

Fans can vote directly on Twitter by tweeting the first and last name of the player, the player’s official Twitter handle, or a hashtag including the player’s first and last name. All three of these methods must include the hashtag #ProBowlVote. Voting via Twitter is an additional method of voting to the online ballot at www.nfl.com/pro-bowl-games/vote, which will be available throughout the voting period. Votes cast on Twitter count for double during the final two days of fan balloting.

Players will vote Friday.

The teams will be announced Wednesday, Dec. 21 on NFL Network at 8 p.m. ET.

PRACTICE SQUAD MOVES

The Dolphins signed two players to their practice squad Wednesday and lost one.

The Dolphins signed former Denver Broncos wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton and former Green Bay Packers cornerback Ka'dar Hollman.

Hamilton played 46 games with nine starts with Denver from 2018-20 after being a fourth-round pick out of Penn State, but hasn't played since sustaining a torn ACL during the 2021 offseason. He averaged 27 catches during his three NFL seasons.

Hollman was a sixth-round pick in 2019 and played 18 games with one start over two seasons. Over the past two seasons, Hollman has spent time with the Saints, Giants, 49ers and Falcons.

The signings came as the result of the Dolphins losing a practice squad player at each position, with the Minnesota Vikings signing cornerback Kalon Barnes and the Broncos signing wide receiver Freddie Swain, who was elevated for the Chargers game.

After the latest moves, the Dolphins practice squad now consists of:

FB Jake Bargas, DT Josiah Bronson, CB Tino Ellis, OL James Empey, OL Lamont Gaillard, LB Cameron Goode, WR DaeSean Hamilton, CB Ka'dar Hollman

T Kendall Lamm, DT R.J. McIntosh, RB La'Mical Perine, DB Jamal Perry, WR Braylon Sanders, LB Brennan Scarlett, T Kion Smith, DT Jaylen Twyman

PHILLIPS AND THE WRONG CALL

Not that there really should have been much debate, but the NFL acknowledged Wednesday that the roughing-the-passer penalty called on Jaelan Phillips in the third quarter of the Chargers game on Sunday night was a bad call.

“Didn’t like that call,” NFL executive VP of football operations (and former Dolphins cornerback) Troy Vincent said at the league meetings in Irving, Texas, per Pro Football Talk. “We thought that Phillips did what we are asking the coaches to coach and the players to actually execute.”

The bad call cost Phillips a second sack in the game, though it didn't impact the outcome because the Dolphins stopped that Chargers drive and came with Tyreek Hill's second touchdown to cut their deficit to 17-14.

WEATHER WATCH

Remember those "I Wish It Were Hotter" T-shirts the Dolphins wore in training camp to show they weren't going to let the South Florida heat become an issue for them.

Well, it's now the opposite as they prepare to head to Buffalo to play in potentially cold and snowy weather.

So now we've got T-shirts that say, "I Wish It Were Colder," as head coach Mike McDaniel wore during practice Wednesday.

Before practice, McDaniel said he wasn't going to start worrying about the weather.

“Zero monitoring for myself," McDaniel said. "You guys live here. How much do you hold your breath on forecasts a week out here? Weather changes. I think you expect it to be as cold and it could be five feet of snow. You know that the elements are going to be different than what we’re in right now. And the biggest thing is you do adjust a hair – we won’t be outside – but you don’t really prepare for it besides mentally deciding if it’s going to matter to you or not … It’s a mind-set as well. So to me, you just decide if you’re going to let it factor in or not and then you adjust as best you can."